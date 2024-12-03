Sanwo-Olu signs Lagos electricity bill into law

Lagos State is taking charge of its power destiny as Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos states has signed the Lagos Electricity Bill 2024 into law, a milestone in the state’s power sector reform.

Nigeria’s commercial capital currently generates an estimated 15,000MW of power through diesel generators but a mix of gas-sourced power with off-grid solutions means that the Lagos electricity market could potentially double the size of the Lagos economy.

At the signing ceremony which was carried out at Lagos House Alausa Ikeja, had in attendance Kadri Hamzat, the state deputy governor and members of the State assembly, as well as the state executive council members.

Sanwo-Olu commended the state House of Assembly for ensuring the speedy passage of the bill, stressing that the bill will change the socio-economic value of citizens in Lagos State.

He stated that the electricity bill has been in the works for some years, and now that is finally achieved as Lagosians can be sure of a steady power supply.

On his part, Biodun Ogunleye, the state commissioner for energy and mineral resources said the electricity law signed will provide an additional grid for Lagos State and also put an end to blackout in the state.

“There will now be regular power supply. Host community development Trust fund, which will provide opportunities for communities to develop power plant,” he said.

Ogunleye noted that the step taken by the government stands as a beacon of progress, that will ensure uninterrupted power supply in Lagos State.

The Lagos State Electricity Law 2024 is a comprehensive plan of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s resolve to address longstanding challenges in the energy sector, a move aimed at reducing the state’s dependency on the national grid, which inefficiencies and power outages have long plagued.

The law outlines comprehensive measures to enhance power generation, distribution, and regulation within the state. It also establishes a new state electricity authority responsible for overseeing and implementing these reforms.

The legislation allows for the development of decentralised power sources, such as solar, wind, and gas-powered plants, to ensure that even the most remote areas of Lagos can enjoy uninterrupted power supply.

The law also includes provisions for private sector participation, enabling businesses and investors to partner with the state in expanding its energy capacity. This approach is expected to attract significant investments and foster a competitive power market within Lagos.

Lagos State, with its massive population and thriving economy, has long struggled with frequent power outages, leading to disruptions in daily life and hindering economic activities.

The new law aims to solve these challenges by harnessing local resources and technological innovations to meet the state’s growing energy demand.

The legislation comes after the Federal Government granted states the authority to generate and distribute electricity, a decision made in 2023, which has now empowered Lagos to take full control of its energy infrastructure.

