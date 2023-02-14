Sanwo-Olu signs executive order creating Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy

In a move aimed at building and equipping the next generation of leaders with the expertise and confidence to make meaningful contributions towards the growth and development of Lagos, the state governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has signed an Executive Order establishing a fellowship to be known as the ‘Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy.’

Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the head of service, Lagos State, confirming this on Tuesday, said the fellowship was from a singular vision to cultivate a leadership pool of young professionals with the right mix of competency, dynamism and passion.

According to Muri-Okunola, the fellowship would be primarily focused on developing young, motivated individuals with a high degree of intellectual curiosity, into leadership positions across all spheres in the public and private sectors.

Muri-Okunola further noted that the fellowship was intended to imbue the participants with a wide variety of skills that would build awareness and nuanced perspective to tackle challenges across various fields of human endeavours.

It will offer first-hand experience in the process of governance at the state government level, as well as provide invaluable exposure and opportunities to develop essential leadership skills by shadowing public sector leaders.

The academy, the head of service said, shall be run by a governing board which shall be made up of a minimum of seven persons and a maximum of 10 persons, with half of the members of the board being women.

“Moreover, the academy shall be administered and coordinated directly from the governor’s office and shall not be under the jurisdictional purview, direction or control of any ministry, department or agency.

“The academy established under this Executive Order shall derive its legitimacy from the Executive Order until when the bill establishing the academy is passed into law. Following the promulgation of the law, the Executive Order shall cease to exist, and the leadership academy shall be governed by the provisions of the law”.

“The academy will offer non-partisan meritocratic opportunities and will provide on-the-job training through shadowing of Lagos state executive council members and others”, he added.