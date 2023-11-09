Sanwo-Olu seeks $1bn for film city, others at Africa Investment Forum

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos state, is at the Africa Investment Forum (AIF) in Morocco seeking over $1 billion from private investors to fund key capital projects from a film city to the fourth mainland bridge in Africa’s most populous city.

Sanwo-Olu highlighted about six projects for which Lagos is seeking private capital.

The projects include a $400-500 million film city in Epe with studios that will rival Hollywood studios, a fourth mainland bridge that will help decongest the sprawling city of 20 million people as well as the second phase of a so-called red line rail project which connects Lagos to neighbouring South Western state, Ogun.

The second phase of the blue line rail which will connect Mile 2 to Okokomaiko in Lagos and the Lekki deep sea port were also among the projects pitched to investors. The Lekki Deep Sea Port, which is already operational but still partly under construction, is a multi-purpose, deep sea port in the Lagos Free Zone and is the largest seaport in Nigeria and one of the biggest in West Africa.

The Lagos state governor also pitched for funding for an ambitious new airport that will serve not only the state but the entire West African region.

Sanwo-Olu, who was at the AfriCaribbean trade and investment forum in Guyana late last month, signed a $1.35 billion infrastructure facility and food security deal on behalf of Lagos with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank).

He said the feedback from investors at the AIF has been pleasing and a number of deals will be signed without giving specific details.

Details later….