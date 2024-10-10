Sanwo-Olu says reconstructed Massey Hospital to be ready in 2025

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said that the popular Massey Hospital which is undergoing reconstruction, would be completed and ready for operations by 2025.

The hospital upon completion is projected will be the biggest and most equipped paediatric facility in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Sanwo-Olu, who inspected the ongoing construction work at the site, on Thursday, assured the residents of the state that the hospital, located on the island, was being fully equipped to attend to children’s health needs.

Read also: Bureaucracy stalls proposed hospital subsidies as NERC awaits FG directive

He expressed satisfaction with the level of work being done, saying: “We are on course, and we believe that we should be nearing completion sometime next year.

“All of the major civil works will be completed by the end of this year and extensive finishing will start. I am happy with the commitment and the quality of work that is being done. The multi-level car park has gotten to the required height and the hospital has one more floor and a helipad on top.”

Sanwo-Olu, who recalled that work on the edifice began less than two years ago, said: “We did promise them that we are going to be erecting what will be the biggest paediatric hospital in Sub-Saharan Africa at a single location.

“You will see for yourselves the magnitude and extent of what is now being and where the contractors are. Being here on the site gives a full view of the magnitude of what we are trying to put here.”

Read also: IDS-Next introduces solutions to improve operational efficiencies in hospitality industry

The governor, who said the current Massey Children’s Hospital, was almost 100 years old, said: “The minimum we can do is to not only just bring back that name, but put up a structure that would last for another 200 years.

“I can see from what we are doing here that this setting will last for centuries. My wish for the residents, especially mothers, fathers and children on Lagos Island is that this is another promise made, another promise kept”, he noted.

Joshua Bassey SENIOR ANALYST - LABOUR/LAGOS STATE

Share