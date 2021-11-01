Sanwo-Olu says Ecobank Pan African Centre will enhance Lagos smart city project

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said that the new ultra-modern Ecobank Nigeria head office, the Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC) has a strong connection that will enhance the state’s Smart City Project and modernize infrastructure within the metropolis.

The governor who was speaking during the commissioning of the office complex in Lagos lauded the management of the Pan African bank for the vision behind the project as it is redefining building and infrastructure development in the state, stressing that the building meets the various vital parameter such as latest energy-efficient technology, environmental sustainability, sparkling ambience and state-of-the-art amenities that will further enhance staff sustainability and service delivery.

He expressed excitement over the state-of-the-art facilities at the complex, noting that “This Pan African center is indeed an intelligent building designed with energy efficiency and is one of the things we need in Nigeria. I know that this building will speak to a lot of the very best. It is a state-of-the-art building focused on environmental sustainability and I am sure that from what I have seen around, it is a redefining building and infrastructural development.”

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu reiterated that Lagos State will continue to create an environment that enhances and improves the efficiency of business as well as attract foreign direct investment.

“The government of Lagos state is happy to let us know that we are building one of the audacious and vibrant infrastructures in the whole of Africa. You know that we are currently deploying over 3000 km of fiber connectivity to support businesses that require low-cost connectivity.”

“We will continue to create an enabling environment for you.”While lauding Ecobank management for its sustained attainments of the bank over the years, he urged them to continue to attract the underbanked to the banking space.

Bola Adesola, chairman, Ecobank Nigeria, said the centre is a dream come true, noting that it is a tribute to the vision of the founding fathers in creating a world-class Pan-African Banking group and providing excellent financial services across Africa.

She said the centre with sparkling ambience, boasts of state-of-the-art amenities, houses smart offices, a restaurant, multipurpose conference hall, gym, creche, a parking lot that can accommodate 130 vehicles at a time, experience and game centre, and a rooftop terrace, among others, stating it is targeted to further enhance productivity and service delivery to customers.

Also speaking, Ade Ayeyemi, group chief executive, Ecobank Transnational Incorporation (ETI) said EPAC is an important milestone as it consolidates achievements of several years of the company.

According to him, “The office complex brings together our staff. It is a testament to the effort of the people that have come before us. It allows us to be able to create a new working environment where our staff can attend to customers and our customers can do business in the smart working environment. We can bring all our staff to one location instead of distributing them across multiple locations.”

Talking about the uniqueness of the Ecobank brand, Patrick Akinwuntan, managing director, Ecobank Nigeria, said the vision of the founding founders was to build a pan African centre, stressing that the bank is presently in 35 countries of Africa.

According to him, “In Nigeria, we are a major player in the financial industry. Recall we launched the first international credit card in the history of banking in Nigeria, the Ecobank Mastercard and Visa card in 2004. We are also a pioneer in mobile banking, *326# was one of the first mobile banking platforms approved.

“In this era of AFCTA where Africa aims at operating as one market. This Pan African Centre has opened its doors to all SMEs, businesses and individuals seeking to expand their transactions across Africa. We are the go-to bank for trade, payment, and collection in Africa because we have one pan African switch to make instant payment across Africa. The way you see Nigerian Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) transfer within Nigeria is the way Ecobank is across Africa. Our mobile app is one bank that has 33 countries on it,” he stated.