Sanwo-Olu performs groundbreaking of Lagos Medipark

…Says project will provide world-class clinical care, reduce medical tourism

…Investors express commitment to completion of project

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has performed a groundbreaking of the Lagos Medipark Hospital, saying it is going to be a game-changing healthcare hub in Africa.

Lagos Medipark, which is a private-public partnership (PPP) legacy project facilitated by Iwosan Investments Ltd and IASO Medipark Ltd in partnership with the Lagos State Government, is located on Awolowo Road, Ikoyi.

The project is a 140-bed multi-specialist hospital with a state-of-the-art diagnostics centre, residential accommodations for healthcare professionals and training facilities to develop a skilled healthcare workforce, as well as commercial and retail spaces dedicated to medical services.

The project, which is expected to be delivered in the next two years, would reduce medical tourism, provide world-class clinical care, and deliver solutions to critical health challenges.

Speaking during the groundbreaking of the world-class specialist hospital in Ikoyi, Governor Sanwo-Olu, who praised investors, industry leaders and experts for taking a bold step to partner with the Lagos State Government to build the Medipark, said his administration will ensure that everything needed for the success of the project will be provided.

He said: “This cutting-edge medical complex is envisioned to provide world-class clinical care, advance research and innovation, and deliver solutions to critical health challenges. It will be a beacon of hope—a place where medical excellence meets compassionate care.

“The Lagos Medipark aligns seamlessly with our administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S+ Agenda, particularly under the ‘Health and Environment’ pillar. It symbolises our determination to create a healthcare system that meets global standards and responds effectively to the diverse needs of our dynamic population.

“As we break ground, I urge all stakeholders—private sector partners, healthcare professionals, and citizens alike—to join hands with us in bringing this vision to life by reaffirming our collective commitment to ensuring that the Lagos Medipark becomes a lasting legacy for generations to come.

“My charge to all of us here today is to see that in two years time we are back here to commission Phase One of the Lagos Medipark. And that is what will also gladden me as your Governor. But more importantly, is to see the Greater Lagos agenda that we are trying to birth. I want you all to work with us and see us as willing partners.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu also disclosed that his administration is currently building the largest paediatric hospital in Sub-Saharan Africa, Massey Hospital in Lagos Island, and the largest mental health facility in Ketu-Ejirin, as well as various infrastructures in different parts of the State to meet the needs of the people of Lagos.

In his address, the Chairman of Iwosan Investment Ltd, Fola Adeola, said the Lagos Medipark represents not just an investment in infrastructure but a bold step toward equitable access to quality healthcare.

He said: “Lagos Medipark is a symbol of what is possible when visionary leadership and purposeful collaboration converge. This initiative reflects the essence of a Public-Private Partnership done right.

“We are not just building a hospital; we are creating a community—a hub where innovation meets compassion, where health and well-being are prioritised, and where lives are transformed.

“The vision is multifaceted: reducing medical tourism, equipping our healthcare workforce with world-class training, and creating an environment that nurtures both patients and professionals. These goals align seamlessly with our broader mission of not just healing but empowering—empowering our citizens to live healthier lives and our healthcare sector to lead on the continent and beyond.

“To the people of Lagos and Nigeria at large: this is for you. It is a pledge to your health, your future, and the enduring promise of progress. Let us proceed with determination, knowing that what we start today will serve generations to come. Together, we are transforming healthcare, one groundbreaking initiative at a time.”

Also speaking, the CEO of Iwosan Investments and IASO Medipark SPV, Fola Laoye, said that the partners are committed to delivering a world-class addition to the healthcare fabric and infrastructure of Lagos State.

Laoye commended Governor Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State Executive Council and the Office of the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) for having the vision for the Medipark project.

She said: “The government of Lagos State has been visionary in conceptualising a first-of-its-kind Medical Park powered by a first-of-its-kind Public-Private Partnership right here on this ground, which has such a strong legacy of people healing people (then being nurses)!

“It is noteworthy that while this (Medipark) is privately funded, built and operated, 20 percent of the hospital beds are reserved for the indigent population of Lagos State, access to which is made possible by the State Government.

“Another key requirement by Lagos State is the contribution to medical and nursing skills development, as well as significant job creation, of up to 1,000 jobs that will be right here on this campus.”

The Co-Founder of Radical Technology Nigeria Limited and CEO of Africonsult Engineers, one of the promoters of the Lagos MediPark project, Tatiana Moussalli Nouri, said the consortium is a community of individuals who are deeply passionate about making a difference in the healthcare space.

“Our goal has always been to create a lasting impact in Lagos, to contribute to the development of our beloved state, and to provide world-class healthcare solutions for all.

“This is our story, and this is our journey. And today, as we take this significant step forward, we look forward to continuing this journey with Lagos State and all our great partners,” she said.

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, a professor, and the Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo-Olu on PPP, Bukola Odoe, and other speakers from the private sector expressed commitment to the completion of the Lagos Medipark Hospital.

