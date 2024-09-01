Sanwo-Olu pays compensation to victims of Docemo fire incident

In fulfillment of his promise, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday paid compensation to victims of the Docemo Fire Incident at Idumagbo Avenue by Tom Jones in the Lagos Island area of the state.

The governor said that the payment of the compensation was a testament to his administration’s commitment to supporting those affected by the fire disaster.

Recall that the Docemo fire incident, which razed down many buildings and destroyed properties worth millions of Naira, occurred on April 9, 2024 due to suspected fuel storage.

Governor Sanwo-Olu visited the Docemo Market on April 11 to see the traders and promised to compensate them after a proper enumeration of the people affected.

Fulfilling his promise, Governor Sanwo-Olu on Friday presented compensation worth hundreds of millions of Naira to those affected by the fire incident.

Speaking at the official symbolic presentation of bank drafts to victims of the Docemo Fire Incident, Governor Sanwo-Olu announced N2,500,000, N1,500,000, and N750,000 in compensation to different traders based on the enumeration process.

The governor said his administration remains dedicated to providing immediate relief and long-term support to all Lagosians.

He said: “We came here after the fire incident and promised you that we would come back. We sympathise with all the victims of the incident. The committee has done inventory of those affected by the fire incident, and we are going to compensate people according to the enumeration process.

“We are here today to fulfill the promise we made to you. We have three categories of compensation – N2,500,000, N1,500,000, and N750,000. What we are giving you is a bank draft, and once you get to the bank, you will get the money.

“We will also start payment of compensations to all the tenants, shop owners, and shop hires in Pelewura Market from Monday.

“Our administration remains dedicated to providing immediate relief and long-term support to all Lagosians. Together, we will continue to rise above challenges and build a more resilient Lagos.”

Reacting to the good gesture by the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration, some of the beneficiaries expressed their appreciation for the compensations given to them and promised to make good use of the money.