Sanwo-Olu launches ‘Adopt-a-Bin’ for cleaner Lagos

In a move to ensure a better and cleaner Lagos, the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has launched the “Adopt-a-Bin” programme of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA).

Sanwo-Olu launched the programme on Wednesday with an initial 40,000 standard bins deployed to households and commercial organisations.

The programme is designed to promote efficient waste management in Lagos, which generates an estimated 13,000 metric tons of waste daily. It also emphasises waste sorting at the point of generation.

Speaking during the launch at Simpson Transfer Loading Station, Lagos Island, Sanwo-Olu said the message of waste sorting at source, was gaining traction, as individual pickers of recyclable items were increasing by the day and recycling firms springing up.

The governor, represented by Tunji Bello, the commissioner of the environment and water resources, said “we are at the threshold of another phase, in our Lagos Recycle Initiative, as we launch standard waste bins, for the “Adopt -a- Bin” project, which is LAWMA’s latest baby. The bins which come in two colours; the green for general waste and the blue for recyclable items, are for containerizing waste.

“These are not ordinary bins; but smart ones, built to last, and in accordance with internationally recognised quality standards. They are fitted with intelligent devices that enable tracking and identification. These unique devices also make it possible to register every single bin to individual addresses, for easy communication on issues relating to them.”

He said at the inception of his administration, they had a clear road-map of the journey to a cleaner Lagos city with sustainable environment, adding that in accordance with that road map, government had systematically unfolded its plans and strategies, one initiative after another, like the procurement of the 102 trucks and double dino bins; launch of Lagos Recycle Initiative, and now formally bringing “Adopt-a-Bin” project to life for homes, offices, churches, mosques, among others.”

Sanwo-Olu said the whole essence of the standard waste bins was to simplify the process of waste management from the source.

“When you acquire the bins, you simply sort your waste and drop all recyclable items like cans, plastic, cartons, water sachet, etc. in the blue bin; while you drop the general waste in the green bin. The stability of those bins ensures easy handling by the waste collectors, who come around periodically, to empty them.”

“While the PSP operators show up to empty the green bins, the recyclers come around for the blue, containing the recyclable items, which are weighed and recorded, until you are ready for redemption in cash or kind,” he said.”

Ibrahim Odumboni, managing director/CEO, LAWMA, stated that the programme would move the government closer to its vision of establishing an environment-friendly state, through best waste management practices.

“To effectively execute the project, we will be putting an initial 40,000 standard bins to households and commercial entities. The 240-litre bins, in green and blue colours, would be used for general waste and for recyclable items. They are smart and equipped with intelligent devices that enable tracking and identification.

“Among the several benefits of the standard bins are: safe containerisation of waste; easy evacuation; reduction in the harmful activities of pests; as well as reduced city flooding among others. Waste management has gone beyond just picking up refuse and dumping them in the landfills, which are currently overstretched, going by the huge volumes of wastes being generated around the city on a daily basis,” he explained.