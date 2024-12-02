Sanwo-Olu highlights waste-to-wealth opportunities, invites investors

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called on stakeholders to maximise opportunities presented by waste materials, as the state tackles its environmental challenges.

He made the call at the 5th edition of the Lagos Waste Forum, themed, “Unlocking Nigeria’s green potential: Waste reduction, recycling, and circular economy pathways to jobs, susiness, and sustainability”, which brought together policymakers, and stakeholders in Lagos.

Represented at the event by Rotimi Akodu, his special adviser on environment, Sanwo-Olu highlighted the importance of addressing the state’s waste challenges while identifying them as opportunities for innovation and economic growth.

“With a population exceeding 20 million, Lagos generates over 13,000 metric tons of waste daily. However, we see this challenge as an opportunity to innovate, create jobs, build businesses, and promote sustainability. The green economy is a goldmine waiting to be unlocked”, he said.

The governor explained how Lagos has taken bold steps to lead in waste management by promoting recycling hubs, launching public awareness campaigns, and exploring advanced technologies such as waste-to-energy conversion.

“Through the efforts of the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and strategic partnerships, we are maximising resource recovery to reduce the burden on landfills. This not only supports our sustainability goals but also creates jobs, especially for our youth,” he added.

Also speaking, Muyiwa Gbadegesin, managing director/CEO of LAWMA, emphasised that waste was not merely a challenge but an opportunity to be harnessed for economic and environmental benefits.

He said, “LAWMA is committed to innovation and collaboration, as demonstrated by our partnership with Ghana’s Jospong Group to establish Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs). These integrated systems will prioritize recycling, composting, and reuse, significantly reducing waste sent to landfills.”

Gbadegesin reiterated LAWMA’s dedication to initiatives like Adopt-A-Bin, the introduction of smart bins, and public-private partnerships, which aligned with the principles of a circular economy.

“Our efforts aim to transform waste into wealth by creating economic opportunities, reducing pollution, and fostering environmental sustainability. As we convene today, I challenge every stakeholder here to design actionable plans that will propel Lagos and Nigeria toward a sustainable and prosperous future,” he said.

Earlier, Obuesi Phillips, president of the Lagos Waste Forum, commended the collaborative efforts of government agencies, private sector operators, and civil society organisations, which had become hallmarks of the forum since its inception in 2018, adding that the forum remained a flagship event on Lagos’ environmental calendar, fostering partnerships and actionable solutions for sustainable waste management.

