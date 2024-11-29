‘We offer security for investors seeking immigration success, timely repayment’

Ahmed Khan is the vice president of EB5AN – a government authorized EB-5 regional center operator and investment fund manager. In this interview with Juliet Onyema, he spoke about EB5AN and how it helps mitigate risks to green card attainment.

Can you tell us about EB5AN?

B5AN is a government-authorized EB-5 regional center operator and investment fund manager, established in 2013. With $4 billion in assets under development and 30 successful EB-5 investment funds, we have proudly supported over 2,400 families in achieving their EB-5 immigration goals. EB5AN prioritises two main objectives: mitigating risks to green card attainment and ensuring the repayment of investments. We have a 100 percent track record of success, with no project failures and every investor receiving their green card.

How does the initiative ensure that clients receive their green cards and their investments remain secure, maintaining a 100 percent track record of success?

Since its inception, EB5AN has maintained rigorous due diligence standards for all projects and investments. We collaborate exclusively with developers and project owners who have an impeccable track record of successful projects and debt repayment.

Each investment must meet stringent criteria: it must be fully planned and permitted, under construction, with jobs already created, and have a secured investment with a clear repayment path. Additionally, all projects are pre-approved by the U.S. government before being offered to potential clients. Our unwavering commitment to these principles guarantees the highest level of security and transparency for investors throughout their EB-5 journey.

What is the EB-5 visa program and what are the benefits?

The EB-5 visa program provides individuals and their families a direct path to U.S. permanent residency by investing in the U.S. economy and creating jobs. Key benefits include no sponsorship requirements, the freedom to live and work anywhere in the U.S., a pathway to citizenship, and access to unparalleled opportunities for the entire family.

Can you provide an example of an offering that the initiative offers its clients that demonstrates this?

For example, EB5AN’s ONE Tampa opportunity is a top-tier EB-5 investment offering that combines security, repayment assurances, and immigration success. Approved by USCIS (I-956F), the project minimizes immigration risk and features a 3-year loan term with a possible 1-year extension, capped at four years.

Investors benefit from a secured debt position backed by a repayment guaranty from the developer’s parent company, along with additional guarantees for I-526E approval refunds, job creation, and construction completion.

Located in Tampa Bay’s prime area, ONE Tampa is developed by Kolter, a trusted name with over $30 billion in assets and a history of more than 20 successful EB-5 projects with EB5AN. Construction is progressing, with +300 jobs already created and over 50% of condominiums pre-sold.

With a repayment guaranty, a proven +30$ billion developer, jobs created, and high pre-sales, ONE Tampa offers unmatched security and confidence for EB-5 investors seeking both immigration success and timely repayment.

What else should potential clients be aware of?

Now is the ideal time for investors to pursue EB-5 due to favorable conditions such as streamlined processing timelines, and increased transparency under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act. Additionally, with the U.S. economy thriving, high-quality, secure projects like ONE Tampa are available, offering strong repayment guarantees and minimized immigration risks. These factors make EB-5 an unparalleled opportunity for achieving U.S. residency and financial security.

What should potential investors do?

Potential investors can contact us through our trusted partner, Global Citizenship Services, a highly reputable organization known for their excellence in assisting investors seeking residency and citizenship worldwide. They specialize in investment advisory tailored to individual needs, comprehensive due diligence and processing, and residency and citizenship visa processing with a proven success rate.

With a track record of satisfied investors and successful application outcomes, they are well-equipped to guide you every step of the way. Please reach out to them, and they’ll connect you directly with their expert team to get started. You can visit their office at 2B Etsoye Close, Shonibare Estate, Ikeja GRA, Lagos; or reach them via email – [email protected]

