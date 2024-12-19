Sanwo-Olu hands over 260 patrol vehicles to police, others

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday, handed over 260 patrol vehicles and other complementary equipment to the police and other security agencies in Lagos, reassuring his administration’s commitment to the security of lives and properties in the state.

The other equipment include communication gadgets and protective gear to aid the swift response of the police and others to security challenges in the state.

Speaking at the 18th annual security town hall meeting, organised by the Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), with the theme, “Data and technology-driven security: The way forward,” held at the Lagos House, Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu said his administration’s vision was to build a state that is secure, proactive, and technologically-empowered to meet modern security challenges.

The governor, therefore, urged concerned government agencies, citizens, and partners to work together to transform the vision into reality to ensure that Lagos remains a beacon of safety, progress, and innovation.

At the event which attracted Kayode Egbetokun, the inspector-general of police, and captain of industries, Sanwo-Olu noted the state government was scaling up the use of technology and data to improve security as well as monitoring of traffic in the state.

“Our administration is steadfast in its commitment to harnessing the transformative power of data and technology to revolutionise how we protect our communities,” he said.

Spoke of what has so been achieved by his administration in the area of security: “We have deployed 450 Intelligent Video Surveillance Cameras across critical areas in Lagos, all linked to the Lagos State Command and Control Centre. These cameras use intelligent video analytics to detect unusual activities, enabling real-time alerts to security agencies for faster and more precise responses.

“We launched a digital identification system incorporating biometric technology and digital ID verification. This initiative enhances security in high-risk zones, including schools, markets, government facilities, and transportation hubs, to reduce fraud and impersonation incidents.

“We are integrating drones to extend surveillance coverage to hard-to-reach areas, including waterways and densely populated zones. Drones will enhance aerial monitoring, crowd management, and traffic assessments effectively.

“Recognising the rapid evolution of security technology, we are deepening partnerships with tech companies to incorporate cutting-edge innovations into Lagos’ security ecosystem.”

On his part, Egbetokun commended the Lagos State government for the gesture, which will enhance the operations of the police and other security agencies.

“Without the assistance that the police receive from the government, we will not be able to do as much as we are doing in Lagos State. We would have been overwhelmed with insecurity in Lagos State”, he said.

Kehinde Durosinmi-Etti, chairman, board of trustees, LSSTF, who noted that technology reshapes the understanding and response to security challenges, commended individuals and corporate donors to the LSSTF and pledged that every donation would be used wisely and effectively.

