Sanwo-Olu hails Iwosan Investment as Lagoon Hospitals open in VI

Babajide Sanwo-Olu has hailed Iwosan Investment for contributing to Lagos healthcare with the grand opening of Lagoon Hospitals in Victoria Island.

Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals is one of the largest private tertiary healthcare providers with a state-of-the-art medical facility.

The hospital, with a focus on clinical expertise and customer experience, aims to transform the medical landscape, reverse medical tourism, and deliver quality healthcare services to Nigerians.

Positioned as the rally point for comprehensive cardiology care, the 27-bed multispecialty facility is manned by a team of world-class healthcare experts and advanced medical equipment, including a catheterization laboratory for early diagnostics and treatment of a wide range of cardiovascular conditions.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos State said the facility underscores the significance of investments in achieving a well-developed health system.

“It is with great honour I unveil the latest state-of-the-art healthcare facility, Iwosan Lagoon Hospital, Victoria Island, designed to serve the people of Lagos. This hospital embodies the critical need for quality healthcare throughout Lagos and Nigeria, its opening marks a significant step towards improving the lives of our communities,” speaking during the unveiling.

Fola Laoye, the co-founder and CEO of Iwosan Investments Limited said the hospital group has built on a legacy of excellence since its inception in 1986.

Through Iwosan’s acquisition of Lagoon Hospitals, the group has embraced a responsibility to elevate the standards to new heights, leveraging on investment to deliver high-quality and world-class health care.

“We remain focused on excellence with a combination of our managerial expertise, clinical technology, empathy led high-quality patient care that is accessible to all Nigerians. This additional hospital facility not only expands our reach but also reflects our dedication to providing convenient and accessible healthcare across the country,” Adeoye said.

Also, AyobamI Kuyoro, managing director of the hospital stated that the main objective is to sustain a patient-centred service network that will enrich communities and alleviate any healthcare burden in Nigeria.

Other plans include ensuring that healthcare facilities are within reach of users, reducing the need for medical tourism, and ultimately strengthening the Nigerian medical landscape, Kuyoro said.

Apart from focusing on cardiology, the new facility will serve as a gateway to a comprehensive range of services, including general surgery, critical and emergency care, obstetrics and gynecology, paediatrics and neonatal intensive care, neurosurgery, orthopedics and trauma cardiology, among others.

This launch marks an addition to a network of its facilities across Ikeja, Ikoyi and Victoria Island Agbara, Otta, Ikorodu, and other parts of the country.

Iwosan Lagoon Hospital, formerly known as Lagoon Hospital, is a Hospital Group that was founded in 1986, dedicated to providing accessible and quality medical services with a focus on patient-centric care.

In 2011, Lagoon Hospitals became the first hospital in sub-Saharan Africa to attain the Gold Seal of Approval from the Joint Commission International (JCI).

Iwosan Investments was founded in 2020 as a healthcare investment company with targets on long-term investments in healthcare infrastructure.

It commenced operations with the acquisition of Lagoon Hospitals in 2021 and recently invested in the health prevention and promotion space with the launch of the Iwosan Wellness Centre, an immersive hub for medical and lifestyle wellness services in Nigeria.