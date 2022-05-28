IWOSAN Investments Limited acquires Lagoon Hospitals

IWOSAN Investments Limited has announced its acquisition of the Lagoon Hospitals Group, with its facilities around Lagos – Ikeja, Apapa, Victoria Island, and Ikoyi.

IWOSAN is a healthcare investment company dedicated to investing in the Nigerian healthcare market. It was recently launched to transform and improve Nigeria’s healthcare landscape by making investments in key healthcare infrastructure across the country.

“This acquisition is extremely beneficial for all our stakeholders – our patients, team members, and the medical community at large”, Fola Laoye, co-founder and CEO of IWOSAN said. “It is an opportunity to launch IWOSAN’s vision with Lagoon’s solid platform of strong clinical services and standards, which are internationally benchmarked through its JCI accreditation.”

She said in a statement that their goal is to build by developing innovative strategies, and focused capacity development that guarantees global standards of safety and quality in healthcare systems.

“We anticipate a seamless transition and are confident that our talented team members of nurses and physicians are focused on quality and excellent care,” Laoye added.

The vision of IWOSAN is to consistently provide patient-first, world-class healthcare services. “The patient is at the heart of all our operations and we have a mission to be consistently empathetic, ethical, innovative and accessible to best serve their needs,” Fola Adeola, co-founder and Chairman of IWOSAN said.

He added that IWOSAN’s investment in Lagoon Hospitals is a demonstration of the company’s commitment to actively improve the healthcare sector across the country.

The name, IWOSAN means “to cure” or “to heal”, projecting the company’s mission to provide investments, build local capacity and drive access to quality healthcare services.

The founders of IWOSAN are reputable citizens, investors, and catalysts in the communities they serve.

Fola Adeola, co-founder of Guaranty Trust Bank, a businessman and investor who transformed the banking industry and was instrumental in Pension Reform in Nigeria. Dapo Oshinusi, with over 2 decades of experience as an energy industry leader across the EMEA region. Fola Laoye, a leader with a wealth of experience in the Nigerian healthcare environment, leading several initiatives and systems that are dedicated to the sector’s improvement.

Together, the team brings long-term capital, multi-dimensional expertise, and significant operational skills to achieve impact in the community.

Today, Lagoon Hospitals has now been re-branded as IWOSAN Lagoon Hospitals and its new ownership will enable the upgrade and expansion of its existing facilities, embedding technology, and process improvement.

It will also allow for the opening of new locations and clinical services which will expand access to its target populations around Lagos and beyond.

Lagoon Hospitals serve and will continue to serve a broad population of Nigerians, with a focus on delivering on their brand promise “we will look after you”.