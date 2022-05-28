Reasons why the medication you’re taking may be harmful to your health – A Review of Kenneth Etokakpan’s Getting the Best out of Your Medicines

Title: Getting the Best out of Your Medicines

Author: Kenneth Etokakpan

Publisher: Heart2World Publishing

Year of Publication: 2022

Number of Pages: 132

Category: Personal Development

If you are the type of person who enjoys reading medical books, it is highly likely that you are contemplating a career in the medical field or simply want to learn how to lead a healthier life. In spite of this, it is our responsibility as human beings to take care of both the physical state of our bodies as well as the mental faculties of our minds in order to keep both in the best possible condition.

Medication is one possible solution; however, many of us have a history of abusing over-the-counter drugs, which has led to detrimental effects on our health and well-being, either temporarily or over the course of our lifetimes. Despite the fact that we can’t go back in time and change what has already happened, we have the power to influence our own health and drug use in the here and now and the future. Kenneth Etokakpan’s book, titled “Getting the Best out of Your Medicines,” provides readers with advice on how to get the most out of the medications that their doctors have prescribed for them.

Etokakpan possesses the necessary qualifications to write on this subject because he has worked as a pharmacist for a significant amount of time, supporting those who have used and abused prescription medications to get help. This has provided him with the necessary qualifications to write on this subject.

Throughout his book, he walks readers through everything from the different types of medications to the reasons why people take medications to the mechanisms by which medications work. Because the information in this book takes the reader by the hand and explains everything in detail, the reader understands the importance of medical research in a straightforward manner.

Readers will enjoy the sections of the book where Etokakpan takes a break from the medical jargon to tell stories about himself and his patients. In his writing, he expresses his own struggles with drug abuse. This book contains a wealth of medical knowledge, as well as a mastery of storytelling.

The author wants us to rethink how we use drugs, and as you read the book, you were forced to think about many things you did in the past that were bad for your health.

Etokakpan says that some people often break up pills and capsules, mix them with food, or even drink alcohol with them, even though doing so can make the treatment less effective.

In addition to that, there were some very helpful hints regarding how to spot medications that have been counterfeited. Because readers from Nigeria have a greater level of experience with fake and substandard drugs, they are more likely to take this chapter seriously than readers from other countries.

A good number of readers are going to enjoy the “Did you know?” sections that are located at the conclusion of each chapter. It is unsettling to ponder, but Etokakpan explains in one of these chapters that being under the influence of drugs can alter the way in which your brain functions.

The stories that Etokakpan tells in this book demonstrate that he has a great deal of knowledge and has been through a great deal of experience. This book is recommended for individuals who are interested in gaining a better understanding of the processes that are involved in how medicines function as well as how to maintain the health of their bodies. In addition, it is required reading for pharmacy students and new pharmacists.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: titi.oyemade@gmail.com Social: @tiipreeofficial