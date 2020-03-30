Sanwo-Olu directs police, others to provide security as Lagos sets for lockdown in hours  

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has directed the police and other security forces to ensure the protection of lives and properties as the state goes into knockdown hours from now.

The directive followed the presidential broadcast on Sunday during which President Muhammad Buhari ordered the cessation of movements in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, starting from 11pm of Monday, March 30, to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Residents of Lagos have been expressing fears of the possibility of criminals and robbers taking advantage of the lockdown and sit-at-home order to unleash havoc on innocent citizens in their homes.

But addressing this concern, Sanwo-Olu on Monday, said that the security agencies have been directed to be on top of their game in making sure that Nigerians complying with the directive don’t fall prey.

“I would like to address the fears of those who have expressed some security concerns about your places of work and shops during this restriction. I have directed the police and other security agents to ensure that there are no security breaches. They will ensure that criminals do not take advantage of this important measure,” said Sanwo-Olu.

The governor also advised private sector players, market leaders and traders to move out inflammable materials such as petrol, kerosene and others, from their offices and shops before the restriction ‪begins at 11pm‬, urging them to also switch off all electrical and electronic appliances to stave off fire incidents during the 14-day restriction.

He further noted that the government would intensify efforts at disinfecting public places, including parks and highways, adding that the exercise would extend to rural and riverine areas during the restriction period.

Speaking on the relief package introduced by his administration, Sanwo-Olu said, “We have since started our welfare package for the vulnerable class of people. Those who live on daily earnings and the jobless. The hitches noticed in the distribution of the food package are being addressed so as to make the exercise healthier and more dignifying”.

He said there was no need to panic in Lagos, adding “as the number of those infected is rising and our fear of community spreading is being confirmed by the cases that are being handled, it is also the time to be more focused on our responsibility in this battle. Let us continue to obey the simple rules prescribed by the experts”.