Sanwo-Olu deploys vehicles to boost community policing

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has deployed operational vehicles to various local government offices of the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Agency (LNSA) to boost operations for effective community policing.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by Ifalade Oyekan, the general manager, LNSA, presented keys to the operational vehicles to the commanding officers at the agency’s head office at Oshodi, Lagos, on Wednesday.

He said that the vehicles would ensure the agency and its officers discharge their duties effectively.

The governor said that the vehicles would enhance efficiency and also provide more ease of movement for officers in intelligence gathering to help relevant security agencies across the state.

He said that it would help the officers as an advantage when responding to distress calls within their communities.

“The new vehicles serve as support from the government in its quest to combat crimes to the barest minimum by providing intelligence reports and also growing community policing within Lagos State.

“I have the pleasure of presenting new operational vehicles, identification badges, vests, raincoats and rain boots to officers of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency to boost operations for effective community policing in the state.

Read also: Jonathan leads election mission to Sierra Leone

“The items were purchased with the support of the Lagos State government and the Lagos State Security Trust Fund.

“It is a result of the continued efforts and investment of this administration in actualising the security pillar of the THEMES agenda.

“It is also part of the agency’s rebranding initiatives aimed at equipping officers with the relevant tools to perform their duties optimally.”

The governor also presented letters of appointment to the newly-appointed divisional commanders, corps officers, deputies and 16 zonal coordinators.

“I congratulate all the new appointees whose hard work paved the way for this feat.

“It is expected that they perform their duties with professionalism and shun activities that will bring the agency into disrepute,” he said.

The LNSA general manager urged the officers to be good ambassadors of the agency. He implored them to collaborate with their communities by creating a cordial relationship which would help them in gathering information.

Oyekan noted that the most active way to reduce crime to the barest minimum is by speaking up when strange things were noticed.