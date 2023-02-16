Sanwo-Olu deepens access to health insurance with reach to vulnerable

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in his determination to ensure Universal Health Coverage (UHC), equity and access to quality healthcare irrespective of the residents’ socio-economic status, has given free health insurance to the vulnerable in Ijede LCDA.

Emmanuella Zamba, the General Manager, Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), at the flag-off of EKO Social Health Alliance (EKOSHA) Community Storm organized by the Agency, at Ijede LCDA, commended the governor for his continuous support especially in providing special funds for the actualization of free health insurance coverage for the vulnerable in the State through EKOSHA in accordance with the provisions of the Lagos State Health Scheme (LSHS) Law.

She explained that EKOSHA is an initiative designed by the agency to provide a sustainable structure for the implementation of ILERA EKO free health plans for the vulnerable and indigent in the State.

The General Manager said that the provision of free health insurance coverage for the needy through EKOSHA is an integral part of the agency’s strategies to attain Universal Health Coverage in the State. According to her, the provision aligns with the new National Health Insurance Act (NHIA) which makes health insurance mandatory in Nigeria.

She pledged that EKOSHA will be at the forefront of championing the inclusiveness of the vulnerable and preventing the re-enfranchising of residents at the grassroots in accessing quality and affordable healthcare.

Zamba pledged that EKOSHA will collaborate with all the grassroots structures through the local government areas and local council development areas to ensure its presence in the communities.

She said that 30 EKOSHA field officers who will liaise with the community structures to identify vulnerable residents within the communities and facilitate their onboarding process using the Equity Fund from the Lagos State Government and the Basic Healthcare Provision Funds (BHCPF) from the Federal Government, have been engaged.

The General Manager said that EKOSHA is also at the forefront of partnering with the private sector for resource mobilisation and economic empowerment of the vulnerable in order to take them to a higher economic class.

She added that 1,000 Point of Sales (POS) systems would be distributed to the vulnerable in Ijede LCDA courtesy of First City Monument Bank in order to make the vulnerable to be financially independent and uplift their economic status.

Zamba applauded the support of the Ministry of Health, Lagos State Blood Transfusion Service for the conduct of Hepatitis B and C test as well as blood group test for the community members.

She also thanked Jigi Bola for also conducting eye tests and giving out glasses to residents who deserved it as well as Local Health System Sustainability (LHSS) for the payment of the salaries of the 30 EKOSHA Field Officers.

Motunrayo Gbadebo-Alogba, the Chairman of Ijede LCDA, represented by Abdulaziz Femi Kabir, the Vice-Chairman, in her remarks, commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Emmanuella Zamba, the general manager, LASHMA, for the laudable gesture at the flag-off of EKOSHA Community Storm at Ijede LCDA.

She said that there is no doubt that the programme will be a benefit to the vulnerable and also improve the healthy living of the people within the community.

The Chairman urged those enrolled to utilise the opportunity and immediately visit the hospital whenever they are unwell.

Tunji Akintade, the Board Member, LASHMA, reminded the gathering that four years ago, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu rolled out his T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda which makes Health as the second pillar of the Agenda.

He said that in order to reduce out-of-pocket payment of medical bills, prevent financial catastrophic health and have peace of mind, the Lagos State Government introduced ILERA EKO Health plans for all the residents of the State and even set aside one per cent of the Consolidated Revenue Fund for the enrolment of the vulnerable who cannot afford to pay their health insurance premiums.

Dignitaries at the event included the Regent of Ijede, Aliyu Musediq, High Chiefs and Baales, Baba Oba of Egbin, Jamiu Adisa Quadri, council supervisors, representative of the CDC Chairman, Ijede LCDA, Christianah Kaka and Saheed Tajudeen, medical officer for Health, Ijede PHC.