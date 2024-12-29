Sanwo-Olu commiserates with Jigawa state governor on son, mother’s death

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commiserated with his Jigawa State counterpart, Umar Namadi, on the death of his eldest son, Abdulwahab, who died in a car accident on Thursday.

Sanwo-Olu also extended his condolences to the Namadi family and the entire people of Jigawa State over the demise of the Governor’s mother, Hajiya Maryam Namadi, who died from an illness on Wednesday.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued on Friday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, expressed his heartfelt sympathy over the deaths of Maryam and Abdulwahab Namadi.

He urged Governor Namadi, the deceased’s family, friends, associates and the entire people of Jigawa State to take the death of Abdulwahab as an act of God.

”No doubt, the death of a loved one is usually painful as it is irreparable, but we must always take solace in God, who gives and takes.

”On behalf of my family, the people, and the government of Lagos State, I sympathise with my brother Governor, Umar Namadi, his wife, the siblings of the deceased, the entire family, and the people of Jigawa State over the irreparable loss of Abdulwahab Namadi.

“We also condole with the Jigawa State Governor and the entire family over the demise of Hajiya Maryam Namadi.

“We extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences and prayers to the Namadi family and the people of Jigawa State at this crucial time.

” I pray that God will grant the late Maryam and Abdulwahab Namadi eternal rest and grant the family, friends, and associates the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” Governor Sanwo-Olu said.

