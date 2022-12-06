Sanwo-Olu appoints Folasade Coker as executive secretary of LJLA

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State, has appointed Folasade Coker as the executive secretary of the Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy.

The initiative is a leadership and mentorship programme of the State Government, with the vision to develop tomorrow’s leaders today for public service and governance in Africa.

Folasade was appointed based on her impressive track record and demonstrated success on various leadership assignments.

Folasade has worked across numerous leadership roles in both the public and private sectors, in a career spanning over 30 years to date. She is the Visionaire and chief executive officer of Coker & Castle Nigeria Ltd, a management consulting and coaching firm which she co-founded with Derek Castle in 2003.

She has a wealth of experience in delivering training on communication and interpersonal skills, team building, leadership and management, marketing and providing bespoke solutions.

Folasade’s role as the executive secretary of LJLA will include program planning and proactively monitoring its progress, organizational and budget planning.

She will be responsible for administering the business affairs of the Leadership Academy. She will also be in charge of the total welfare of the fellows and to achieve their objectives of being part of the fellowship, build an all-round leader mentally, emotionally and physically.

The objective is to support the LJLA vision to develop future leaders by equipping them with the requisite skills to positively influence the Public Service and instill in them the ethics and values of purposeful leadership through direct mentorship and on- the- job training whilst ensuring the efficient management of the academy in all aspects.