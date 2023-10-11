Sanwo-Olu announces increase in train trips on Lagos Blue Line

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State governor, has announced that the number of train trips on the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line will be increased from 12 to 54 starting Monday, October 16, 2023. The governor also said that the number of trips would increase to 74 by the end of November; he said this in a statement posted on his Instagram page Wednesday.

To make this transition, train services will be shut down on Saturday, October 14, after the morning peak service and for the entire day on Sunday, October 15, for the switch to electricity. Sanwo-Olu said that this momentary pause is to ensure the safety of passengers.

“Suspending passenger operations is a global practice to effect major changes,” the governor said. “This switch to electricity will help us introduce more trips and help us serve more passengers safely.”

The LRMT Blue Line was launched on September 4, 2023, and has since moved over 80,000 passengers. Sanwo-Olu said the goal is to surpass 150,000 daily passengers between Marina and Mile 2 in the coming months.

“The future of Lagos trains is bright, and I’m committed to improving your commuting experience,” Sanwo-Olu said. “Stay tuned for more updates as we continue to enhance our public transportation system.”

The increase in train trips on the LRMT Blue Line is a welcome development for Lagosians, who have grappled with traffic congestion for many years. The new train trips will help to reduce traffic congestion and provide residents with a more efficient and reliable way to get around the city.