Sanusi’s palace fire minimal, no casualties – official

A section of the palace of Muhammadu Sanusi II, the Emir of Kano, was reportedly set on fire by suspected arsonists.

Munir Bayero, the Emir’s chief of staff, confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday.

Bayero stated that the fire broke out at the palace in Kofar Kudu, Gidan Rumfa.

He confirmed that no casualties were recorded and described the damage as “minimal.”

The statement reads, “It is hereby notified that on Saturday 13th July, 2024 morning, a fire incident occurred at the outer court of His Highness’ Palace, Kofar Kudu.

“Fortunately, there were no casualties, and the damage was minimal. The palace is taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of the palace and its occupants.

“We are also investigating the cause of the fire and taking steps to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. Allah Ya bamu lafiya da zaman Lafiya.”

Sanusi, who was dethroned as Emir of Kano by former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for allegedly disrespecting lawful instructions, was recently reinstated by the current administration following amendments to the Kano State Emirate Council bill.

The five Kano emirates created by the previous administration have also been dissolved.