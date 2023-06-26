SAN urges Ndigbo to unite for development of South-East zone

The underdevelopment of the Southeast region since after the Nigeria-Biafra war (1967-70) is said to be a result of neglect by those entrusted with the leadership of the five states that currently make up the region. Donald Udeogu, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) has observed.

Udeogu, an octogenarian in an interview with journalists in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State, said that governors in the South-East distanced themselves from the people, instead of going closer to identify their social and economic needs, with a view to joining hands in tackling such problems together.

He advised Ndigbo to be united in the quest for a better society, stressing that it was only by sincere hardwork and brotherly love, that their present struggles for national recognition and acceptance, as a force to reckon with in national affairs, would be surmounted.

He advised Nigerian journalists not to lose faith in the struggle to reposition the country, rather to continue to stand by the truth in publishing news stories emanating from various segments of the society that will in the end eliminate bad morals in leadership.

Udeogu said that despite the present sufferings among the people, rising from poor management of the nation’s economy, amidst affluent lifestyle of the political class, that many Nigerian youths are working hard, an indication that things would get better in the future.

The legal luminary urged them and other young professionals, to be hopeful and strengthened “in the belief that God exists and hears the cry of the needy.

“When I see youths like you and the job you do for the good of our country, I feel happy with the belief that Nigeria will one day be good.

“It is not all of us, our countrymen, that are corrupt, as being presumed abroad. There are Nigerian youths going about doing genuine things, making living out of hard work and excelling. This gives me hope and all I will tell you is to believe in God and continue to live and do your work with diligence and in truth,” he said.