Samuel Chukwudebelu inducted into CIPRMP hall of fame

Samuel Elochukwu Chukwudebelu, the chief executive officer and founder Auxell Musical Equipment – Africa’s top musical equipment brand has received one of the most prestigious awards in Ghana as he was recently inducted into the Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics (CIPRMP) Hall of Fame 2022.

With Auxell Musical Equipment, Chukwudebelu has contributed immensely to the growth of Nigeria’s music space over the years, it’s no surprise he’s been inducted into the 2022 Hall of Fame in the ‘Corporate Leadership and Excellence’ category as a world-class music support export, professional sound equipment investor, frontline youth advocate, iconic nation builder and more.

Auxell Musical Equipment which runs under the brand name of Auxell Professional Sound System was founded in 2015. Growing in leaps and bounds the brand has become a top player in the industry, delivering solutions to the musical needs of studio owners and musical artists.

The maverick businessman behind the brand, Chukwudebelu is a medical microbiologist from Anambra State University. After the completion of his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programe he worked with a private hospital called De Marvel Hospital, in Festac, Lagos.

Not long, he quit his job to give his entrepreneurial spirit a breath of life. This took him to Alaba International Market, where he learnt the rudiments of the trade that has made him popular as a businessman.

Prompted by the boom and vibrancy of the music industry Chukwudebelu started his business by importing musical equipment. And today, his company is rated the largest musical equipment store in Nigeria and indeed Africa.

He hails from Oraifite in Anambra and graduated from Anambra State University in 2011 and served in 2012. Auxell Musical Equipment is situated in the Lekki area of Lagos, Nigeria.