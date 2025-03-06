Saleh Mamman, former Minister of Power

Mohammed Jidda, the fourteenth prosecution witness (PW14) in the ongoing trial of Saleh Mamman, former Minister of Power, has revealed that the ex-minister paid the dollar equivalent of ₦200 million (approximately $200,000) in cash for a five-bedroom property in Wuse, Abuja.

The testimony came during a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Wednesday, where Mamman is facing prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on charges related to money laundering and the Mambilla Power Project.

According to Jidda, who was the initial owner of the property located at No. 12a & b Lungi Street, Wuse 2, Abuja, Mamman personally visited his office in Garki, Abuja, accompanied by Mohammed Hussein and two other individuals.

Jidda said he was expecting the payment in naira but was instead given the equivalent amount in dollars.

He confirmed signing the property documents as per the minister’s instructions, with Mohammed Hussein listed as the buyer.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting Mamman on a 12-count charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering amounting to N33.8 billion in connection with the Mambilla Power Project.

The anti-graft agency presented Jidda’s extra-judicial statement and the deed of agreement as evidence in court.

Another witness, Samson Bitrus (PW12), a real estate agent, testified that he facilitated the transaction after being introduced to Mamman by a business associate.

Bitrus confirmed that Mamman paid the N200 million purchase price in cash and that the property was taken over with tenants already occupying it.

He also admitted managing the property on Mamman’s behalf, collecting rent and remitting it to an account provided by the former minister.

According to a statement signed by Dele Oyewale, EFCC Spokesman, further testimony came from Umar Abbatilde (PW13), a compliance officer with Zenith Bank, who detailed financial transactions linked to the case.

He revealed that Bitrus’ account received several large deposits, including N5.5 million from Firststar Limited, N6 million from Vestates Limited, and multiple inflows from Peter Adogbejire Mrakpor Sam & Partners.

He noted that significant outflows from the account went to Mamman’s UBA account, with transactions depleting the balance to N26,964.75 before further transfers were made.

Following the testimonies, Omotosho adjourned the case to March 18 and 19, 2025, for further hearing.

