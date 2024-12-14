Sack ‘excess baggage’ ministers – Bauchi governor in Rivers counsels Tinubu

L-R: Former Gov Celestine Omehia, Gov Sim Fubara, and Gov Bala Mohammed of Bauchi.

… Apologises for underestimating Gov Fubara, hails him over endless projects

Gov Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has counselled President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to sack any minister that may be considered ‘excess baggage’.

The governor made the statement in Omuma local council area of Rivers State where he commissioned some road projects executed by Gov Sim Fubara of Rivers State.

Gov Mohammed has been one of the vocal northern governors that have defended the embattled Rivers governor in his fierce battled with his godfather, Nyesom Wike, who is the FCT Minister.

Wike seems to take on battles with most persons the latest being demolitions in Abuja and alleged land grabbing.

Gov Mohammed who is back in Rivers State to give more boost to the Sim Fubara administration used the platform to advise President Fubara to get rid of what he called ‘excess baggage’.

This time, its to commission more projects. The governor has stood behind Fubara and this attracted attacks to him from the FCT Minister.

Speaking at the State School 11 Field in Obibi Umuogba community, venue of the inauguration of the 14.1km Umuakali-Eberi-Omodu Road project in Omuma Local Government Area on Saturday, Gov Mohammed, who is also the chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum, expressed profound joy over the success of governance in Rivers State despite the fierce political antagonism against Gov Fubara.

Gov Mohammed advised the Federal Government, and Mr President to focus on governance and relieve those he described as excess baggage from his administration, saying: “There are those in your cabinet and around you that are both creating bad eggs. They are making you to fail, and we don’t want you to fail because we will be affected.

“In my religion and tradition, we are supposed to pray for leaders because when the leaders are good, the country and the communities will be good. We are still praying that you shine your eyes and throw away those excess baggage and bring good people. We mean well, we are not just criticizing, we are trying to say, please correct your ways so that you can succeed. If you succeed, we succeed.”

Gov Mohammed particularly stated that he felt his day made and his year ending on a good note owing to what he had witnessed at Omuma, which serves as a renewed hope for Nigeria.

He said, “My day is made and ended very well for me to have found myself here in the midst of the hope for Nigeria. The hope for Nigeria because of the good governance that is being established. Governor Siminalayi Fubara is not only simple, sincere, very polite and quiet person, but a performer per excellence.

“Mr governor, I am sorry that I underestimated you. When you told me that there is no need to join issues, there is no need to be worried, and that you were never provoked, I have seen the attestation of that today, because in the midst of all the distractions, I have seen works being done.

“I was watching on television and I am seeing the impact mentioned by the Commissioner for Works on this road, and the drama as a literary scientist, I have really understood the departure, the social impact, the change of mindset, the re-grooming or restoration of the glory of Rivers State as the cradle of modern politics in Nigeria.”

Gov Mohammed noted that his colleague Governor of Rivers State is carrying the people, including the elders along, emphasising that Governor Fubar has thought them a better way to approach politics, backed with a mindset of developing his people with humility and simplicity while having resolute faith in the Judiciary.

He noted, “We are members of the opposition, but we decided not to be resorting and discussing because there is no need. Nigerians have seen the difference between us, the PDP and those in power. The arrogance, the impunity, the name-calling, the grandstanding, the ownership of government and governance as if it is personal.

“You have just spoken. It is not you, it is the leadership. It is the Government of Rivers State and that is my posture too. We are not using our fathers’ resources to execute projects and programmes, and we should not be in the political space forever.

“We should know the time that we have to leave. We should leave and give chance to those that have come in to perform after us. And not to sabotage, not to do things that have negative impact on your immediate environment. Doing so is not acceptable to me, and that is why we are parting ways with some people.”

Providing the project description, Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Barrister Elloka Tasie-Amadi, said the Umuakali -Eberi Road Project is 14.1km long, 7.4meters wide, beneficial in enhancing movement, socio-economic activities and improving the well-being of the people.

In his welcome remarks, Chairman, Omuma Local Government Area, Promise Reginald, expressed gratitude to Governor Fubara for his inclusive project delivering policy that has given greater hope and sense of belonging to Omuma people.

