Saavedra, World Bank Education director calls EdoBEST a success story

Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (EdoBEST) success has earned the south-southern State of Nigeria World Bank Education’s accolades.

Jaime Saavedra, director, World Bank Education said that he believes Edo State can set a great example for other states in Nigeria and even other countries. That is why Edo is part of the World Bank/UNICEF Accelerator Programme.

Saavedra highlighted three aspects of the EdoBEST programme that show its impact and potential.

Firstly is the expanded use of technology. Since its inception in 2018, EdoBEST was conceived as a whole system reform approach that leverages modern digital technologies backed by the science of learning to improve the teaching and learning processes.

Secondly, there is an understanding that technology is critical but not enough. It is about combining technology with the human factor.

Edo deployment of tablets with scripted lessons has been accompanied by a lot of support for teachers through practical teacher training and the presence of quality assurance officers.

Third, Edo has been fast at adapting to the reality of COVID-19. EdoBEST@HOME incorporated digital self-study packets distributed via WhatsApp, interactive quizzes, digital storybooks and lesson guides delivered to parents are all interesting innovations.

“We all need to continue learning about remote technologies, but this shows that mitigating the impacts of shocks like the pandemic is possible where there is enough commitment,” Saavedra said.

Investing in human capital, the education of children is critical for their welfare and well-being, but it is also instrumental in fostering innovation and long-term growth and development.

A highly skilled workforce with higher wages is more innovative and productive and copes better with economic shocks. In today’s world, we need that more than ever.

These excerpts from a message of goodwill from Jaime Saavedra for the official celebrations of the EdoBEST programme’s third anniversary, 28th June 2021.