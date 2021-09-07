Rydal Mews Limited begins ‘The Intern Search’ initiative

Rydal Mews Limited has kicked off its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative called ‘The Intern Search’ with the top two candidates from the hundreds of applications received for the program.

The successful candidates were selected from a shortlist of 10 applicants who made it to the semi-final stage of the application process.

These 10 candidates were hosted in the company’s office address where a career training and mentoring session was organized for their benefit.

The training session was participatory, and all candidates present were given personal training by Funmi of careers with Funmi, who was the invited speaker for the event. Following the training, the two chosen candidates were shortlisted based on their performance during the training and proven zeal to learn.

The two selected candidates were integrated into the organization’s workforce. They would be given the rare opportunity to learn and gain first-hand experience in the leading real estate company and from its seasoned staff.

For six months, selected candidates would gain skills and work experience in property management, sales and marketing, facility management, and other core skills in the real estate industry.

During their onboarding session, the Managing Director and Founder of Rydal Mews Limited, Modupe Anjous, welcomed the selected interns formally to the organization.

She intimated to them the reasons behind the Intern Search Initiative.

Read also: Unlimint joins “Eating Our Way to Extinction” documentary as headline sponsor

In her words ‘‘Rydal Mews believed that it was time to give back after a successful 10 year period of being in business and revolutionizing the real estate space in Nigeria. I want you to gain practical skills that can help accelerate your careers.’’

She also encouraged them by giving them a personal account of how she started out in the real estate industry with nothing but determination to succeed.

She went further to say that she desired them to be determined to prove their worth to the organization and take steps to develop a deeper and clearer understanding of their career goals while they work in the organization.

The interns were excited to be selected from amongst the hundreds of applicants. They stated that they are willing to learn and be mentored by the staff of the organization. They were welcomed and introduced to the staff of Rydal Mews Limited who have all shown interest in working and teaching them all that is necessary for succeeding in the real estate field.

Rydal Mews Limited is a leading real estate firm, established to provide comprehensive and integrated property services and solutions to clients. We are a long-standing Limited Liability Company that provides made suit Real Estate, Property and Facility Management Solutions in Nigeria. We also sell and market properties on behalf of owners. Rydal Mews Limited is on a mission to provide bespoke real estate solutions through exceptional customer service.