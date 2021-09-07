Unlimint joins “Eating Our Way to Extinction” documentary as headline sponsor

Unlimint, the award-winning global fintech, has announced its support as the headline sponsor for the premiere event of the brand-new feature documentary, Eating Our Way to Extinction, narrated and executive produced by Academy Award-winning actress Kate Winslet.

Eating Our Way To Extinction is a hard-hitting and visually stunning film experience, produced by Broxstar Productions, that takes audiences on a journey around the world, telling the story of our planet through shocking testimonials, poignant accounts from indigenous people most affected by our ever-changing planet, globally renowned figures and leading scientists.

Featuring a wealth of world-renowned contributors, including Sir Richard Branson and Tony Robbins, it sends a simple but impactful message by uncovering hard truths and addressing the most pressing issue of our generation – ecological collapse.

“The issue of the ecological crisis is an issue that affects all of us and we no longer can afford to ‘sit it out’. At Unlimint, we believe that it is up to all of us to come together and join forces to ensure the future of our planet, and to make an effort to change the world for the better.

“We pride ourselves in being able to prepare our customers for what the tomorrow of finance and business holds, but even more we believe that being ready for the future of our planet will allow us to secure a safe tomorrow not just for us, but for the future generation. This is why we couldn’t be more excited to become part of such an amazing project,” Kirill Evstratov, CEO of Unlimint said.

For fans of The Game Changers, Racing Extinction, and The Inconvenient Truth this is the next must-watch documentary for anyone interested in the future of our planet, and for those who want to gain a further understanding of the true cost of what we eat.

The documentary is co-directed by Otto and Ludovic Brockway, produced by Kian Tavakkoli, Mark Galvin, and Ludovic Brockway. Executive Producers on the film include Kate Winslet, Sir Richard Branson, Magnus Hollo, Ivan Orlic of Seine Pictures, Lauren Mekhael, James Wilks, Joseph Pace, and Susan Vitka. World-renowned scientific experts featured in Eating Our Way To Extinction include Dr Sylvia Earle, Former Chief Scientist of NOAA; Prof. Olivier de Schutter, Former United Nations Special Rapporteur; Dr Marco Springmann, Senior Researcher on Environmental Sustainability, University of Oxford; Jeremy Rifkin, Economic and Political Advisor; Prof. Peter Wadhams, Head of Polar Ocean Physics Group, University of Cambridge; Joseph Poore, Environment and Agriculture Researcher, University of Oxford; Dr Tara Garnett, Head of Food Climate Research Network, University of Oxford; Dr Michael Greger, Physician and Researcher; Prof. Arjen Hoekstra, Water Management Expert, University of Twente, Netherlands, and Dr Penelope Lindeque, Senior Research Scientist at Plymouth Marine Laboratory.

The documentary will be released by Fathom Events in the USA in selected cinemas on 16th September only. Dartmouth Films will also release the documentary in the UK in selected cinemas from 16th September. Tickets will be available on Eating2Extinction.com.