Rwanda waives entry visas for Nigerians, commonwealth countries

Rwandan government has waived entry visas to Nigerians, other Africans and members of the Commonwealth in a bid to promote the ease of doing business and attract investors into the Central/Eastern African country.

Vianney Rubagumya, the country’s Charge D’Affaires in Nigeria made the revelation while speaking at the commemoration of Rwanda’s 29th anniversary celebration and liberation day in Abuja on Tuesday, Arise TV reported.

“In a bid to widen tourism and spur trade and investment, Rwanda has waived entry visas to visitors from all over Africa, the Commonwealth, and la Francophonie Nations,” Rubagumya said.

According to him, the move complements the ease of doing business strides and popularity as a preferred conference destination.

He also disclosed that Rwanda is in advanced stages of expanding the operations of the Kigali International Financial Centre, which is poised to dispense innovative world-class services.

The envoy according to Arise TV said that “29 years after, “Liberation” is still in process. At the forefront of the leadership agenda of H.E President Paul Kagame, animated by the “Vision 2050”, is the commitment to consolidate and sustain the journey towards self-reliance by ensuring holistic economic emancipation, as well as effective and accountable systems of governance.

“In this process of Liberation, Rwanda counts on her citizens of course, but also on her friends and partners. I therefore take this opportunity to commend the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for the immense support during the transformation journey and the excellent bilateral cooperation.”

He stressed that President Kagame’s attendance at President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s inauguration on 29th May 2023 was an affirmation of the strong bond between Nigeria and Rwanda.

He said: “Both countries are increasing cooperation, including in parliamentary diplomacy, Defense and security, aviation, governance, sectoral peer-to-peer exchange, and trade and investment.”

The envoy noted that: “Rwanda’s renaissance, is conceived around three major choices, which H.E President Paul Kagame pointed out in his April 7, 2014 speech: Unity, Accountability, and Thinking Big.”