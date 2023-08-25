Rwanda retreat: Nigerian govs to exchange insights on complex challenges

Nigerian governors are to attend and participate in a three-day leadership retreat in Kigali, Rwanda, designed to provide a transformative platform for public officials to collectively reflect, learn and exchange insights on effective leadership and complex challenges.

The retreat which is organised by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in partnership with the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and made available to newsmen from the NGF media department informed that the retreat starting from 24-27 August would equip participating leaders with enhanced leadership skills, knowledge, and the mindset necessary to cultivate the leading of others.

According to Lealem Berhand Dinku of (UNDP) in the invitation letter, the retreat is part of its commitment to raising the level of governance in Africa and other parts of the world.

Dinku said by focusing on experiential learning, exploration and reflection, the participants will be equipped with the necessary skills and competencies to lead in highly complex and uncertain environments.

“In today’s dynamic world, the multiplicity of megatrends – ranging from invisible threats to democratic governance, the impact of an increasingly digital and innovation-driven society, a looming job crisis, a growing youth population with an elusive youth dividend, the rapid pace of urbanisation, a highly globalised world, to rising climate change, pose tremendous challenges for African countries.

“A new leadership approach is required to transform these challenges into opportunities.

This requires the nurturing of skills to support deep listening and self-awareness. These masteries are key to ensuring that leaders can understand, lead, and make informed decisions for the betterment of their constituents,” the UN agency said.

“Effective leadership is crucial for navigating the complexities of the emerging world. State governors will have critical roles to play in shaping the future of their states and the country. This proposed programme aims to equip them with the necessary leadership competencies to lead with excellence, foster inclusive governance, drive innovation, build collaborative relationships, and address emerging challenges. By investing in leadership development, we can empower them to lead the transformation of their states and, in turn, Nigeria.

Highly-regarded facilitators have been pooled from around the world to facilitate sessions such as ‘re-imagining and exploring the future of Nigeria’, ‘opportunities and challenges of contemporary leadership in a ‘new’ world,’ ‘the future of development as influenced by digital transformation, big data, disruptive innovation and emerging technologies.’

Among those lined up to speak at the retreat are Governors Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, and Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra, President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, former President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, Arkebe Oqubay, senior minister and special adviser to the prime minister of Ethiopia, among others.