Rural communities won’t be left out in infrastructural development, says Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has assured those residing in rural areas of the state, that his administration would extend project execution to their localities and ensure that they enjoy real dividends of democracy.

The governor, who gave this assurance on Sunday, shortly after he inspected the Orile Oko Road in Remo North Local Government Area, in continuation of his local government campaign for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the forthcoming council’s election, said his administration would not overlook the rural areas as the people at the grassroots remain integral part of the state.

He noted that Orile Oko Road from Iyankan which leads to about other 105 communities serves the communities that represent the “food basket” of not only Remoland, but also Egbaland, as the people are mainly farmers.

“For several years, since the creation of this state, these communities have not seen any form of such development. They have not enjoyed any form of dividends of democracy. When I was campaigning, I identified with their plight and I pledged that when I assume office, I would construct the road,” Abiodun said.

The governor, who described the road as a “foot path”, however, expressed happiness that with the approval for the construction of the road by the State Executive Council, the communities would have a beffiting road in the next one year.

“We have different grades of roads like the rural roads. This road is one of them. They are the roads that lead from farmlands to the towns and we have a specific design for that. So the Orile Oko will enjoy such road. I believe this road is going to be finished between nine to 12 months,” the governor stated.

In his remarks, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Technical Education, Joseph Odemuyiwa, pointed out that the Orile Oko in the last 63 years has no access road despite the fact that communities in the axis provide food for the state.

He added the road is also a major link between the Remo and Egba farming communities.

Speaking at the campaign rally at Isara, Governor Abiodun reiterated his earlier warning to deal decisively with anyone involved in any cult activities, thereby disturbing the peace of the State.

“Our State is the most peaceful State in this country. Without peace, no development can take place and we are trying to bring in investors to this state and in that wise, we will deal with anyone who disturbs the peace of this state.

“We will not only deal ruthlessly with anyone caught disturbing the peace through cult activities, we will also demolish any house that harbour cultists and prosecute the owner,” he declared.

The governor said that 60 projects have so far been executed in Remo North Local Government Area, while contract for the reconstruction of the Sagamu-Iperu-Ode Remo road has been awarded. He added that his administrtion would complete the Model School sited in Isara Remo and put it into economic use.

“We are currently rehabilitating the Sagamu to Ipara through Iperu. That road will be an expressway with street lights. The road was the old Ibadan expressway, we all saw what we went through when the expressway was blocked.

“That road was almost impassable and it was like a river. I did that road even before I became governor and I promised that once I get into office, I will reconstruct the road. By the grace of God, we will all commission the road together,” he said.

Speaking at the campaign rally at Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area, the governor noted that 82 projects had been constructed in the last two years, pledging that the Siun-Owode Road would be constructed.