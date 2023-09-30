Rotimi refutes EFCC invitation, says allegation political

Iliasu Rotimi, former commissioner for Works in Kwara State has refuted speculations that he was invited and questioned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged misappropriation of fund on projects executed under him when he was in the office.

Rotimi had, while briefing members of the Correspondents’ chapel in Ilorin the state capital, declared that “I have never been invited by EFCC nor indicted by any anti-graft agencies since I left office.

“It’s all political. Their calculation is that I’ve become a political threat. They see that I’m bigger now and they want to pull me down. It should not all be about that. Before now, I’ve resolved within me that I’ll not be a disappointment to my people, especially, youth in the state, being a youth myself.”

The ex-commissioner explained that Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has been and judicious in spending Kwara money and awarding contracts. He posits that, “Kwara is trying in managing resources to ensure that Kwara money is used for Kwarans. We have Yebumoult, Adeta, Oloje roads which was about NI.6bn for about 8kilomitres. In Oyo State, a road of about 8 kilometers awarded at 9.7bn. You can imagine 4kilimiters dual lane is 1.6 lbn, and 8kilomiters dual lane 9.6bn. See the different from other state. “Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq will not just award contract any how, he always consider quality and integrity and I managed that effectively and efficiently when I was serving as Commissioner. Rotimi, served from 2019 to 2023 during the first term of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq but as the the Governor recently sworn in new commissioners; commissioner of works is yet to be announced. Read also: Economic Crunch: Parents move children from private to public schools in Kwara

The former commissioner, who defended Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for the delay in appointing a new Works commissioner, said that appointments are the prerogative of the state governor.