Rotary Club of Victoria Garden City holds retreat

In order to encourage more bonding among its members and brainstorm on how to move the Club to greater heights, Rotary Club of Victoria Garden City Lagos, held 2022 Club Assembly and Retreat.

The event, which took place at the Landmark Resort, Lagos was also an opportunity for the Club to educate their members on how to live a healthy lifestyle.

The president of the Club, Tunde Olaleye who spoke at the gathering affirmed that the event was ideal so as to intimate his members of the projects to be executed during his tenure in order to achieve a collective goal.

Olaleye also explained that the Cub is partnering with the government to ensure the achievement of seven areas of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which include; maternal and child health, peace keeping and conflict resolution, economic development among others.

While stating that Rotary is about serving humanity, he recalled that the Club played a vital role in the eradication of polio in the country.

In his words: “Rotary is about serving humanity, we do things within the seven areas of SDGs, we give back to the community where we operate, we are partners of the government not enemies, those areas that the government cannot reach, we try to partner with them not in terms of funding, we fund ourselves, but we try to get approval and let them know what we are doing.”

On his part, the public image chairperson of the Club, Hazeze Buhari, described the event as the first of its kind since he joined the Club and added that it was also a step in the right direction.

Acknowledging that the government alone cannot take care of everything in the society, Buhari encouraged well meaning Nigerians and corporate organisations to assist communities around them so as to augment what government is doing.

One of the past district governors of the Club, Kamoru Omotosho who spoke on “Imagine pathways to inclusive growth,” stressed the need for the Club leaders to educate their members, adding that knowledge goes a long way in sustaining their passion.

Omotosho who is also a medical practitioner, admonished the current president to create a culture of inclusion in order to extend hands of friendship to members particularly the aged ones.

A public speaker, John Senaya who talked on, “mindfulness,’’ stressed the need for humans to filter numerous information that goes in to their mind before they speak.

According to Senaya who is also a Rotarian, human mind is driven by current information, experiences, feelings among others.

Explaining further, he said: “Much information goes in to the mind every second, as humans we should filter such information to make our mind work better for us.”

Enumerating steps to achieve a state of mindfulness, the public speaker said they include; awareness of things happening around us and training of the mind.

To him, when human being becomes more mindful, such an individual learns to communicate with clarity, empathy and transparent.

Considering the fact that human mental health is being challenged all times, he advised that people should always take a mental break where ever they are including at work place.