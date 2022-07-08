Rotary Club of Lagos budgets N15m micro interest-free loan for female entrepreneurs

The new president of Rotary Club of Lagos, Joseph Akhigbe has promised to increase the micro-credit interest-free loans to market women and female entrepreneurs from N10 m to N15 m in the Rotary year 2022 to 2023.

Laying out his plans after he was inaugurated as the new president last weekend in Lagos, Akhigbe said the micro-credit interest-free loan is to assist market women and female entrepreneurs grow their businesses, especially in this challenging period.

Akhigbe who took over as the 62nd President of the Rotary Club of Lagos also said that in the spirit of the fight against cervical cancer, “we plan with our partners, to vaccinate at least 200 young women and girls. We are already in discussions with a partner in the United States to get a 40 feet container load of wheelchairs, walkers and crutches”.

Revealing that the club has secured a Global Grant of $76, 000 for the construction of 10 boreholes in Ifo town in Ogun State, Akhigbe promised that the project will be executed and commissioned this Rotary year.

“We also plan to provide birthing lots, mosquito nets and incubators in hospitals where same is lacking especially in rural cottage hospitals. We intend to increase our membership from the current number of 128 to at least 150 members by the end of the Rotary year”, Akhigbe assured.

On his stewardship, the immediate past president, Babawale Agbeyangi, said the Club was active in implementing various initiatives to help improve the quality of life of people in communities.

“Among many other laudable projects, the Rotary Club of Lagos promoted basic education and literacy by reconstructing and renovating a block of four classrooms to accommodate 200 students, donation of a borehole, and a fully fitted library, and donation of desktop computers to Lafiaji Senior High School. This was delivered in partnership with First Bank of Nigeria Limited and FBN Holdings”.

In his speech, Wole Oshin, Group Managing Director, Custodian Plc said as Rotary organization has addressed and continues to address the huge challenges in health, education, Security, infrastructure among others, there is need to institutionalize the process by ‘Rotarianizing’ the Nigerian population with the values with which Rotary stood for over the last 117 years.