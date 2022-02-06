Rotary emphasises girl child empowerment, provides monthly sanitary kits for 300 students

Rotary Club of Eko Atlantic in collaboration with Kimberly-Clark and Daraju Industries Limited have stated its commitment to the monthly provision of hygiene and sanitary kits for 300 female students of Girls Junior Secondary School, Marina, Lagos.

Mamta Debroy, the president of the club said this is part of the ‘Project Ominira’, which means freedom in Yoruba and aimed at empowering the girl child under the Rotary International Focus Area – Disease Prevention and Treatment.

Debroy said the club took a fierce initiative to empower, create awareness about feminine hygiene as well as the initiative to provide support for 300 girl child in staying clean to understand the importance of hygiene in their everyday life.

According to her, the initiative will be helpful especially during those days when the girls are most prone to infection and in turn suffer from various diseases, which may lead to long term suffering and unhealthy motherhood that might adversely affect generations to come.

“Ominira is one of Rotary Club of Eko Atlantic’s Flagship projects, which is a rollover project from Rotary year 2018-2019, but in the current rotary year, the club has taken up the project more aggressively to provide supply of hygiene and sanitary kits for 300 girl child every month at Girls Junior Secondary School, Simpson Street, Marina Lagos,” said Debroy, stating that the club remains committed to serve towards changing lives, which is why it believes that empowering the girl child starts with empowering them with good health.

Debroy further appreciated Kimberly- Clark and Daraju Industries Limited for sponsoring the project, adding that without their support, the club’s vision to empower the girl child with health and hygiene would not have been possible.