Rotary Club of Lagos provides N40m facility to school

To enhance learning by students, Rotary Club of Lagos in partnership with First Bank of Nigeria has renovated a block of four classrooms, provided a library that will accommodate 60 students and a borehole to Lafiagi Senior High School in Lagos Island at a cost of about N40 million.

The Club which is an organisation of business and professional individuals united worldwide who provide humanitarian services and help build goodwill embarked on this project with contribution from its sponsor and members on the understanding that a conducive environment will enhance learning and education is pivotal to all development goals.

Education is regarded as the foundation of a better future and any investment as initiated and completed by the Rotary Club of Lagos in the sector is considered worthwhile.

Handing over the three projects to the school established in 1983 by Lateef Jakande, one-time governor of Lagos State, the president of Rotary Club of Lagos, Babawale Agbeyangi described Rotary as a service organisation and “what we do is to impact lives, alleviate poverty and create friendship”

Describing Lafiagi Senior High as the adopted school of the club, Agbeyangi said the relationship with the school started in 2014 when the club provided a borehole to help sanitation and hygiene. In 2020, the club donated computers and last year the club conducted a cancer assessment in the school.

He appealed to the school authorities and the students to ensure the good maintenance of the facilities for the use of the students.

In her remarks, the Lagos State Commissioner for education, Folashade Adefisayo who appreciated the club for the donation joined Agbeyangi to plead with the school for good use of the facilities.

She said Lagos is ready for PPP arrangement to fas-track development in all sectors in the state.

She acknowledged the school for good performance in academics, especially in external exams. “Lafiagi is operating at over 90 percent pass rate”, she said.

Muyibi Folawiyo, chairman of Lagos Island East LCDA, while commending the club for the gesture, said the infrastructure installed in the school offers the platform through which the students can fulfil their dreams and ambitions.

“As a government, we are always proud to associate with Rotary Club of Lagos, as such partnerships have provided unparalleled dividend with highly visible impact in primary health care, education and environment”