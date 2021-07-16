Rotary Club builds mother, child hospital in Lagos

In its bid to improve maternal and child healthcare, the Rotary Club of Maryland, Ikeja has begun the building of a Mother and Child hospital at Amuwo Odofin, Lagos State.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony of the hospital, Bamidele Onalaja, the president of the club stressed the need to assist the government of the state in improving access to quality healthcare in Lagos State.

“This project is one of the core seven areas of Rotary Club is, child and maternal health and is in conjunction with the Chris Bamidele Onalaja Foundation and RevolutionPlus Property,” Onalaja said.

Onalaja further said that the project will touch so many lives in the state. “We plan to deliver this project within nine months”.

Similarly, Remi Bello, the District 9110 governor of the Club said the facility, when completed, would give more women access to maternal and child care.

Read also: Powering healthcare – A Catalyst for economic development in Nigeria

“By providing this the facility, it is going to boost access to maternal and child health care services which is one of the focuses of our organization,” he said.

Also, Benjamin Eniayewu, the permanent secretary of the Lagos State Health Service Commission, who was represented by Yinka Otepola, stressed the importance of partnerships in delivering health care to the people.

According to him, partnerships like this will help the government in no small measure, with the influx to the state being on the increase, daily.

“The government is spending a lot on health, yet all the facilities are being stretched to elastic limits, there is no way the government can do it alone. It is partnerships like this that can help in delivering quality health care to the people,” he said