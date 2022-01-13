Ronchess restructures board

Ronchess Global Resources plc, a recently listed company on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has restructured its board.

Following the board restructuring, Adeolu Adeboye is the chairman, Niyi Ogunnowo, vice chairman; while Jackson Ukuevo is the chief executive officer. Other board members are Okafor Akalaka, Temitope Adeboye, Tope Adebosin, Lanre Ladipo, Leon Kelly, Nasir Muhammad, and Christopher Egba Oruete.

Adeolu Adeboye, chairman of the company is a graduate of Software Engineering from the University of Hertfordshire United Kingdom. He practiced in this field for ten years in the United Kingdom before moving back to Nigeria.

He is a seasoned entrepreneur who has created many businesses. His areas of expertise include insurance, retail, power, and construction. Adeolu Adeboye is an entrepreneur with experience in running diverse business interests successfully.

Niyi Ogunnowo, who is the vice-chairman, has experience spanning over 20 years in IT leadership and the transportation industry. Prior to his appointment as vice-chairman, he was the pioneer chairman of Ronchess and as well an airline captain at Air Peace Airlines Limited. He also worked in various capacities as a consultant to various organisations in the USA and Nigeria. He has attended various training in project management, implementation of business solutions, and human developments.

Read also: Nigeria stocks to watch in 2022

He holds many high-profile certifications such as Oracle Certified Professional (OCP), Airline Transport Pilot License, B-737 (Classic) TRI EASA Certification, Microsoft Certified Professional (MCP) and Microsoft Certified Small and Medium Business Specialist. Niyi graduated with a Bachelor of Arts (Magna Cum Laude) in Computer Information Systems from Rutgers University Newark, NJ USA (2016). He also holds a Master of Science in Business and Information Systems from New Jersey University of Technology (NJIT) Newark, NJ USA (2008).

Jackson Ukuevo, the chief executive officer of Ronchess Global Resources plc is equipped with an executive programme from the Prestigious Harvard Law School and Harvard Kennedy School of Government, Boston Massachusetts United States. Jackson pilots the affairs of the executive management and oversees the quality assurance delivery of the technical team of Ronchess Global Resources plc from its capital of Lagos headquarters in Ikeja.

With grit, resilience, and painstaking sacrifice, Jackson built Ronchess by capitalising on the much-needed infrastructural development in Nigeria.

He would go on to lead Ronchess from road marking into road and bridges construction.

Under his leadership, Ronchess is now aiming to transform into a full-fledged infrastructure management firm with interest in road, rail, airport, and waste management services in Nigeria. Jackson is a racing enthusiast, with keen interest in formula1 grand prix, basketball and lawn tennis games.