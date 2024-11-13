Rome Business School promotes innovation in race to close learning gaps

…Graduates 1000 students

Rome Business School Nigeria (RBSN), a satellite campus of the Rome Business School based in Rome, Italy marked a milestone as it celebrated the graduation of 900 executive students from its executive education programs in an inspiring ceremony this week.

The event highlighted the school’s mission of continuous learning and its role in shaping leaders for a fast-evolving business world.

Alok Khator, Vice President of Manufacturing for Olam International (Grains) who served as the keynote speaker emphasised the essential role of RBSN graduates in advancing industries and economies, particularly in Africa, where several graduates will contribute to food safety, agriculture, and economic development.

“Africa presents incredible opportunities and challenges, and as leaders, it is your responsibility to harness its potential and drive growth. Think beyond local markets; focus on transformative ventures that can have a lasting impact,” Khator said.

He also stressed that RBS’s unique combination of academic rigor and industry insight creates a powerful foundation for graduates to make significant contributions.

“There’s a synergy between academia and the business world here at Rome Business School that is crucial. In an increasingly volatile and complex environment, this relationship is a cornerstone of innovation and national growth,” he stated.

Khator encouraged them to embrace ongoing education to stay agile. “Your education does not end here; it is a foundation. In today’s fast-paced, ever-changing business landscape, continuous learning is essential. Your adaptability will be the key to navigating and succeeding in a dynamic environment,” he said.

He referenced recent global shifts—such as economic volatility, rapid technological advancements, and changes in international trade—as examples of how leaders must stay informed and proactive.

“You are stepping into a world that requires resilience and the courage to face uncertainties. Rome Business School has prepared you to be leaders who drive value for your organisations, your communities, and beyond,” Khator continued.

Khator praised Rome Business School’s mission of fostering not only industry expertise but also the ethical and principled leadership necessary for modern businesses. He noted that RBS graduates often become agents of change, addressing real-world issues such as food safety and economic disparity.

“In Nigeria, RBS alumni are already making strides in food security, agriculture, and entrepreneurship. This is a testament to the quality of the education provided by the school and the lasting legacy of its alumni,” Khator said.

Antonio Ragusa, Dean of Rome Business School, also addressed the graduates, emphasizing the school’s commitment to lifelong learning. “Our commitment is to provide you with the resources you need to remain innovative and competitive. As RBSN alumni, you now belong to a global community that will support you as you navigate your career.”

A diverse group of graduates, spanning numerous industries and geographies, shared insights into their experiences and how RBSN transformed their professional and personal lives.

Many spoke about how the school’s emphasis on lifelong learning resonated with them, preparing them for the uncertainties and challenges of today’s business landscape.

One graduate, Damilola Balogun reflected on her journey at RBSN and its lasting impact on her career.

“What I gained from RBSN goes beyond technical knowledge. The focus on soft skills, leadership, and ethics has been invaluable,” Balogun said. “I now feel equipped to not only adapt to industry changes but also to lead teams and inspire others around me. Lifelong learning is now something I view as essential, not optional.”

Another graduate, Tunji Awodeji, who focused on corporate communications, shared similar sentiments.

“RBSN taught me how important it is to keep learning and to stay curious,” he said. “We live in a world that’s always changing. What I learned here has given me a solid foundation, but I realize there’s always more to learn.”

Awodeji noted that he now sees learning as an ongoing process rather than a destination. “I look forward to returning for executive seminars and courses that will keep me updated and skilled for the challenges ahead.”

