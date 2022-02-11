Robbers hijack bullion van in Ibadan, allegedly kill two policemen, others

Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers on Thursday hijacked a bullion van in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The bullion van owned by a commercial bank was attacked Thursday around 1.30 pm at Idi Ape junction, opposite a private school.

The bullion van said to be coming from Iwo road was attacked while the gunmen shot sporadically, scaring passers-by during the operation.

The incident which happened a few metres away from the Testing Ground Police station which houses one of the area commands of the Nigeria Police Force in the state, allegedly claimed two police officers escorting the bullion van.

A resident in the area who spoke under condition of anonymity said some innocent people were also killed during the attack saying both dead and wounded policemen were later taken to University Teaching Hospital, UCH Ibadan.

It was gathered that the armed robbers who came with the Sienna bus also went away with a huge amount of money.

Residents of the area and passers-by took cover in a few minutes the operation lasted.