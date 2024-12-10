RMAFC denies opposing Tinubu’s tax reform

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has strongly rejected media reports suggesting it opposes President Bola Tinubu’s proposed tax reform bills.

In a press statement released on X, RMAFC Chairman Dr. Mohammed Bello Shehu called these reports “grossly misleading, false, and malicious.” He emphasised that the commission fully supports the tax reforms and is actively involved in the process.

“We applaud President Tinubu’s strong commitment to repositioning Nigeria’s revenue base through bold initiatives,” Dr. Shehu stated. He highlighted that the proposed tax reform bills aim to integrate untapped revenue sources and improve Nigeria’s fiscal performance.

While acknowledging the sensitive debate around Value Added Tax (VAT) allocation, Dr Shehu assured Nigerians that the commission is working to ensure the reforms follow global best practices.

Read Also: Nigeria’s tax reform: Timing, challenges, and opportunities in a volatile economy

The chairman condemned the spread of misinformation and called on the media to maintain ethical standards. “It is disheartening that some individuals have chosen to peddle falsehoods,” he said.

Dr Shehu explained that the tax reform bills are still under consultation, with inputs being sought from expert bodies. The proposed legislation aims to promote fiscal equity, reduce tax evasion, and increase revenue generation.

He urged Nigerians to support the President’s vision and work together towards a more prosperous country. The RMAFC continues to provide professional advice to refine the proposed tax reforms.

The commission stressed the importance of relying on factual information and avoiding unnecessary controversies during this critical period of fiscal reform.

