Rivers to access N2.5bn CBN Covid-19 support fund

The Rivers State Government is set to access up to N2.5billion from the Central bank of Nigeria (CBN) Covid-19 support fund.

The state government which announced this in Port Harcourt yesterday, said the money would be made available for investments in the state’s healthcare sector.

This is as the State Executive Council has also approved the 10th flyover project at N8.2billion, this time at Rumukurushi in Obio/Akpor section of Port Harcourt near Eleme Junction interchange.

Briefing newsmen, Isaac Kamalu, Commissioner for Finance, said that CBN floated the fund in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic to cushion the impact of Covid-19 on both national and sub national economies. Rivers had secured N5Bn from the CBN Agric fund after berating the apex bank for seeming to drag feet.

Read also: No worries over capital flight – CBN

The commissioner said; “The N2.5 billion is structured into two components. N2 billion will be for healthcare infrastructure support and N500 million as revolving credit for medical consumables.”

Kamalu explained that Rivers State Government intends to use the fund to establish a world class Radiotherapy Center and Department at the Dr. Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Treatment and Diagnostic Center in Port Harcourt.

Part of the money, he said, will also be channeled towards the upgrading of healthcare facilities at the Prof. Kesley Harrison Hospital and the Dental and Maxillofacial Hospital in Port Harcourt. He said other states have had their field day and Rivers must partake.

On his part, Elloka Tasie-Amadi, Commissioner for Works, informed that council approved the sum of N8.2billion for the construction of the 10th flyover at Rumuokwurushi -Elimgbu axis

He said the project that is scheduled for completion within 12months, will immensely benefit various sectors of the economy of the State, members of the public and particularly real estate developers.

“The total length is 840 meters comprising 526.5meters bridge and 313 meters of transition zone to the bridge. The width is 17.6meters in dual carriage configuration and it will feature service lanes, middle terms, pedestal crossing, streets and traffic lights.