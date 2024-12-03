Rivers passes ‘peace test’ as 10,000 gather for FEPSGA in PH

Gov Sim Fubara boosting FEPSGA in PH

The political crisis in Rivers State had created the impression that the state was on fire. The state seemed divided on whether there was peace of not in Rivers.

Gov Sim Fubara apparently decided to put the matter to test and vote. He resolved to invite the nation’s civil service to the state for over one week running around playing games.

The nation seemed to waste no time to come.

On the opening day, Gov Fubara reassured the 10,000 athletes and officials at the 43rd edition of the Federation of Public Service Games (FEPSGA) of safe and conducive environment in the state.

The game which is being hosted in the State drew participants from the sports teams of Federal Ministries Departments and Agencies across the country.

Gov Fubara spoke at the official opening ceremony and assured the participants of the State’s commitment to providing a secure and conducive environment for the success of the games.

He was represented by his deputy, the professor, Ngozi Ordu, who said the games bring together contestants from across Nigeria to compete in the spirit of unity and camaraderie. She described Rivers as a land of peace, hospitality, and rich cultural heritage.

The games are holding in multiple centres such as the Uniport, Sharks Stadium, Port Harcourt Club, etc.

At the Uniport, the Vice Chancellor, Owunari Abraham Georgewill, a professor, spoke with journalists in the course of the event. He said it was gratifying that his institution was chosen as a centre, showing that peace was there. He said UNIPORT was known for excellence in sports.

The VC said the UNIPORT stadium was built by a former governor, Peter Odili, and that its tartan tracts were among the best in the country. He however asked well-meaning Nigerians to visit and do more for the university’s facilities.

Teams:

Team FIRS which emerged first during the march past on the opening day continued on the winning path in the women’s basketball event, defeating former champions, NPA. Both teams won two matches in the group stage, with the FIRS team claiming the top prize on greater points difference.

Coach of the FIRS winning team that grabbed the gold medal, Nuhu Samuel, told journalists that the victory was a reward for painstaking preparations and also thanked God for crowning their efforts with success.

Team Rivers excelled in the women 4×100 relay, emerging tops, as they defeated NPA and the Ministry of Education. They also showed class in the men’s relay, out-running the ministry of youths development and the NPA, in that order.

Team Rivers equally won medals in swimming as Obia Inyegiyikabo rolled back the years to win women’s 50m backstroke, adding to her victory in 100m freestyle.

On Sunday, the Raw Materials Development agency had caused a big upset in the men’s basketball event by surprisingly beating defending champions, the NPA 20-17.

The NPA side, who had won their previous two games with wide margins, trailed by 9 points for large spells of the encounter, before a late rally saw them reduce the deficit to 3 points in the end.

And on Monday, the Ministry of Defence made it three wins in a row, with a hard-fought 24-19 win against Team National Assembly.

Commissioner for information, Joe Johnson, who is also the chairman of the publicity sub-committee of the games as well as the Head of Service, George Nweke are excited at the level of success so far recorded since the games started.

