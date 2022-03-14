Rising energy cost: What is your experience as a tenant living in serviced apartment?

In the past couple of weeks, Nigerians have been groaning under the heavy weight of rising energy cost.

Besides epileptic electricity supply, there have been long queues at petrol stations arising from the scarcity of the premium product. Worse than that is the soaring cost of diesel that has put tenants in serviced estates/apartments on edge over increased service charge.

Many Nigerians are worried about these developments that are making too much demand from their lean pockets. There is also fear of a possible rise in inflation that will push the cost of living further up.

What is your experience? Please take the survey below.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeNXlajENNHH0tx5jFYiHcE2bYDZ1U_U-qnFSGwpMlkt0ZqkA/viewform?embedded=true