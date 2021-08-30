RIMAN elects Oseni as president

Risk Managers Association of Nigeria (RIMAN) at the end of its 21st Annual General Meeting (AGM) /election that took place virtually on August 28, 2021, in Lagos, appointed Ezekiel Oseni as the new president of the association.

Oseni, whose tenure will run from 2021-2023, is the Chief Risk Officer (CRO) of the Bank of Industry. He holds a B.Sc. and M.Sc. degrees in Accounting from the University of Ilorin, Nigeria, and a Ph.D. degree in Business and Applied Economics from Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Nigeria.

As the CRO, he supervised the design and implementation of the Bank Enterprise-wide Risk Management (ERM) Framework in 2013. His unwavering devotion to implementing the ERM framework contributed to the bank’s first-ever rating of A- from a domestic rating agency (Agusto Co.) in 2014.

Under his watch as the CFO, the Bank in 2015 and 2016, was able to secure AA+ (nga) and Aa1 ratings from Fitch and Moody respectively. In 2016, the Bank was able to move the domestic rating by Agusto Co. to A+. He has been able to ensure the automation of most of the Credit and Risk Asset Management processes in the Bank.

Oseni, while thanking those who supported him in his new position, promised that he and his team will deliver on the set objectives of the association.

“I promise on behalf of my team that you will have credibility and transparency from us. And I also promise all the members of RIMAN to drive the association into a chartered one,” He said.

The executive council committee elected include: Kevin Ugwuoke, as the 1st vice president, Adesoji Olasoko, as the 2nd vice president, Laurine Ubanozie, the general secretary, Seidu Adebowale, deputy general secretary, Uche Obazeh, treasurer, Charles Chukwuocha, deputy treasurer, and Awe Adeola, financial secretary

“You cannot say you have succeeded when you don’t have a good successor. And looking at most of the people coming into the executive, I can say that they are trusted and tested people. They have been part and parcel of the journey,” Magnus Nnoka, the outgoing president said.