Retired AIG becomes YPP deputy governorship candidate in A/Ibom

A retired Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Asuquo Amba has been unveiled as the deputy governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Akwa Ibom State.

This comes a day after Bassey Albert Akpan, a senator representing Akwa Ibom North East was elected as YPP governorship candidate.

Presenting Amba, Akpan described him as a man of integrity, adding that he was selected to serve the interest of the people and that it was time to vote out the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) because, according to him, the party is known for injustice.

Assuring that his running mate will bring a lot of value and vigour to the campaign, the senator added that his government would be loyal to the people, hence will do the yearnings and aspirations of the masses.

He described his running mate as a true son of Akwa Ibom, who has served the nation meritoriously with uncontroversial credentials, before retiring as Assistant Inspector General of Police.

He said Akwa Ibom was too critical and too strategic a state to be left in the hands of incompetent persons, assuring that “help is on the way” through their candidacy.

”The power to elect the next governor is in the hands of the Akwa Ibom people. That is why our party, the YPP, came up with the slogan ‘the ballot revolution,’” he added.

According to Senator Akpan, the mandate he shares with his running mate is anchored on the three “Rs” representing the Recovery of Akwa Ibom; Reconciliation of the state to God and Repositioning of the state for greatness.

The senator assured the people that upon the foundation of YPP will the new Akwa Ibom be built because it believes in social justice, equity and selfless service to the people.

In an acceptance speech, Amba assured that he would work peacefully and assiduously to ensure success of the team and the party.

He also assured the party, governorship candidate and the masses of complete loyalty to the people; adding that he will work to stabilise the next government, which they hope to form.

In his speech, he said though he would be a spare tyre, he would ensure that the governorship candidate did not need to use the spare tyre as he would always support him to achieve the task of governing the state.

He said his royalty will be 100 percent and gave assurance of his unalloyed commitment to be loyal to YPP and its governorship candidate.

Amba, who is a 1988 English graduate of the University of Lagos, is married with children and hails from Urue Offong/Oruko Local Government Area of the state.