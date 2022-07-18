Akwa Ibom senator resigns from PDP, cites determination to achieve governorship ambition

Bassey Albert Akpan, a senator representing Akwa Ibom North East district, has resigned from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), saying he took the decision after wide consultation with his family, friends and supporters across the state.

Albert, who chairs the Senate Committee on Upstream Petroleum Resources, was first elected in 2015 on the platform of the PDP and was re-elected in 2019 on the same party but failed to secure the party’s governorship ticket which was won by Umo Eno, a former commissioner for Lands and Water Resources.

In a letter dated 15th July 2022 and addressed to the ward chairman of the PDP Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, a copy of which was made available to the media, the former commissioner of finance during the tenure of former Governor Godswill Akpabio between 2007 and 2015, said his resignation takes immediate effect.

The letter read in part, “Consequently, guided by the sentiments, concerns and worries of our people so expressed on the need to take immediate steps for the actualisation of their aspirations. Therefore, I am compelled to resign my membership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“Therefore, after an extensive consultation with my God, family, friends, supporters, and well-meaning believers in a just and equitable Akwa Ibom State across the world, it’s obvious that these collective yearnings and aspirations cannot be actualise under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).”

He said his action would enable him to take the next “positive step to meet the hopes and expectations of Akwa Ibom People,” a step that his supporters say would see him joining the Young Progressive Party (YPP) and securing its governorship ticket.

Describing himself as “a loyal and committed member of the Official People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Nigeria for over 20 years,” adding that through the platform of the party had served “our people, state, and nation diligently without any blemish.”

According to him, he has contributed positively to the growth and development of Akwa Ibom state, NigStateand the people in general.

He explained that his aspiration to “serve our dear state in the office of the Executive Governor is not personal or selfish but rather the collective ambition of our people, based on the principles of justice and equity, to achieve a better and prosperous Akwa Ibom State.”