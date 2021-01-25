Resumption: Benue Varsity insists on Covid-19 protocols compliance

The management of Benue State University has insisted that Covid-19 safety protocols must be observed by both staff and students as the school resume for the continuation of second-semester examinations that were aborted by last year’s strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Vice-Chancellor of the University, Joseph Iorapuu stated this after he went around the school premises to inspect the offices and lecture halls in readiness for resumption and commencement of examinations.

Iorapuu told journalists that the institution was ready for the resumption and all Covid-19 safety measures were put in place.

Meanwhile, the Task Force on Intra Covid-19 University Activities (TICAU) called on students and staff to make use of handwashing materials provided at strategic positions within the school premises.