Unicaf Essay Competition for Women empowerment

Unicaf invites all women Bachelor degree holders in Nigeria, between the ages of 25 and 50, to take part in the essay competition:

‘The importance of empowering women in Africa at times of crisis through quality higher education’.

The competition is a collaboration of Unicaf with the African Women in Leadership Organisation (AWLO) , in observance of this year’s International Womens’ Day.

The deadline for the competition is the 22nd of February 2021. Entries must be submitted to essay@nigeria.unicaf.org before the deadline.

The prizes:

1. First winner: a full scholarship for a Master’s degree* of the winner’s choice with Unicaf University through online delivery.

2. Second winner: an 80% scholarship for a Master’s degree with Unicaf University through online delivery plus 77,000 NGN

3. Third winner: a 75% scholarship for a Master’s degree through online delivery plus a free tablet.

Read Also: How Nigerian economy can exit present economic recession – Financial Expert

The winners of the competition will be announced at the online conference of Nigerian Women Organisations to mark International Women’s Day on the 8th of March 2021 and on Unicaf websites and social media. The Unicaf Nigeria team will contact the winners to arrange the delivery of their prizes.

To participate in the competition you must present your personal views and creative thoughts on the competition’s topic in an essay not exceeding two A4 pages, in 1.5 spacing, with size 12 fonts.

Plagiarism and copying unnamed sources must be avoided. All sources of all non-original material must be duly credited.

Submitted essays must include the name, age, city and photograph of the participant, plus a copy of their Bachelor degree certificate.

The winners will be announced in Unicaf social media and will be contacted by the Unicaf Nigeria team to arrange the delivery of their prizes.

For more information about the competition click here or call /send a WhatsApp message at 0 7000 111 000.

*The full scholarship covers the tuition fees only

VISIT OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Unicaf is currently in partnership with the University of Suffolk (UK), the Liverpool

John Moores University ( UK), University of California , Riverside Extension in the

USA and multi-campus Unicaf University in Africa. Upon successful completion

students receive the respective degree by the awarding body, which is identical to the

degree offered to on-campus students. Graduates can also attend the graduation

ceremony at the home campus (subject to any visa restrictions that may apply).