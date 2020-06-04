Residents to spend longer hours on road as Lagos plans to release over 500 buses next week

Lagos residents will be enduring longer hours on their way to workplaces or shops as the state government will be releasing over 500 buses that will be plying all routes in the state.

Lagos roads, most of which are in terrible condition, are already congested with motorists spending over six hours commuting to and from work.

Introducing additional 500 buses to the road means residents will be spending much of their productive hours of the day on the road.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who disclosed the release of the buses during his daily Covid-19 press briefing on Thursday, explained that the action was the state’s response to the residents’ transport challenges.

The governor did not however disclose the exact date of releasing the buses or their operational modalities.

“We had expected that the state would concentrate on massive repair and rehabilitation of bad roads in the state before this intervention. It is only going to worsen motorists’ hardship on the road, ” a resident who craved anonymity, said.